Huskies unable to slow down Bulldogs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby-Rising City had over 300 yards of offense but could only muster 12 points in a 52-12 road loss at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

SRC (0-4) trailed HLHF (2-1) 16-0 after the first quarter, 36-6 at halftime and 36-12 after three quarter. The Bulldogs finished the game off by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Hunter White led SRC with 179 all purpose yards, 111 came on the ground and 68 off kick returns.

Colin Wingard had 128 total yards, passing for 89 and rushing for 39.

White rushed for one touchdown and Wingard threw for one, which was caught by Grant Brigham. Brigham led the team in tackles with 11.

HLHF was led by Jacob Sjuts who passed for 169 yards and rushed for six. Ashton Simms rushed for 133 and finished with 29 receiving yards.

Sims scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one receiving and Jason Sjuts caught two touchdowns. Quarterback Jacob Sjuts passed for three touchdowns.

Shelby-Rising City was also plagued by penalties, suffering 13 flags for 119 penalty yards.

The Huskies are in action next on Friday at home against Nebraska D-1 No. 9 Christian (3-1).

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.