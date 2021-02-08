Jaguar D downs Patriots

Class D-1 No. 7 (Lincoln Journal Star) Howells-Dodge boys basketball held Clarkson/Leigh to just 19 points through the first three quarters and finished with three players in double digits in a 57-41 victory at home on Friday.

Clarkson/Leigh (9-8) trailed by 25 points by the time the game reached the fourth quarter.

"It was a great night defensively for us," Howells-Dodge head coach Kevin Janata said. "The team got after it, holding on for a good team victory."

The Jaguars (14-6) started the game on a 12-5 run in the first eight minutes before exploding for 21 points in the second to take a 33-16 lead before halftime.

Clarkson/Leigh then scored only three in the third quarter. The Patriots outscored the Jaguars 22-13 in the final eight minutes when the result was already no longer in question.

RJ Bayer led Howells-Dodge with 17 points, Jacob Tomcak added 14, Blake Sindelar totaled 11, Aandy Dominguez and Gavin Nelson scored five each, Colton Klosen and Lance Brester added two each and Aiden Meyer finished with one.