Jaguar D downs Patriots

Class D-1 No. 7 (Lincoln Journal Star) Howells-Dodge boys basketball held Clarkson/Leigh to just 19 points through the first three quarters and finished with three players in double digits in a 57-41 victory at home on Friday.
Clarkson/Leigh (9-8) trailed by 25 points by the time the game reached the fourth quarter.
"It was a great night defensively for us," Howells-Dodge head coach Kevin Janata said. "The team got after it, holding on for a good team victory."
The Jaguars (14-6) started the game on a 12-5 run in the first eight minutes before exploding for 21 points in the second to take a 33-16 lead before halftime.
Clarkson/Leigh then scored only three in the third quarter. The Patriots outscored the Jaguars 22-13 in the final eight minutes when the result was already no longer in question.
RJ Bayer led Howells-Dodge with 17 points, Jacob Tomcak added 14, Blake Sindelar totaled 11, Aandy Dominguez and Gavin Nelson scored five each, Colton Klosen and Lance Brester added two each and Aiden Meyer finished with one.
Clarkson/Leigh was led in scoring by sophomore Kyle Kasik who scored 10 points. Carter Hanel added seven, Elie Hays and Lance Paprocki each scored five, Kanyon Held and Logan Schroeder totaled three each and Gavin Novotny, Trevor Zulkoski, Jacob Eisenmann and Mitch Beeson all contributed two.
Hanel also grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, Paprocki dished out three assists and Hays swiped three steals.
Clarkson/Leigh finished the game shooting 29% from inside the arc after going 9 of 31. Howells-Dodge shot 18 of 38.
"We really struggled against their solid defense," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jeff Bachman said. "We shot poorly for the game and had trouble slowing down their offense. I was pleased with our effort, but we will have to score more efficiently to beat a good team like Howells-Dodge."
Howells-Dodge is 13-1 against Clarkson/Leigh since 2012 and has won the last nine games. Clarkson/Leigh's lone victory came in December 2014.
Clarkson/Leigh will play at Stanton (5-13) on Thursday and at East Butler (10-8) on Friday.
Howells-Dodge plays at C-1 No. 7 North Bend Central (13-4) on Thursday and at home against C-2 No. 6 Wakefield (15-3) on Friday.
