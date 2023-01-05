 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthdays

January birthdays

Following is a list of January birthdays for residents of local nursing homes:

St. Joseph’s VillaPatricia Ayers—1/12

Marie Kozisek—1/20

Jeanne Pope—1/23

John Smith—1/31

St. Joseph’s Court

Patricia Kouba—1/3

Theresa Miner—1/11

