Johnson scores 19 in victory

David City junior Emily Johnson scored 19 points in a 44-41 win for the Scouts on Saturday at home against Thayer Central.

This is the ninth game that Johnson has scored 15 or more points. She is averaging 13.2 points a game. Johnson shot 7 of 16 from the field and 3 of 10 from behind the arc.

David City is now 3-1 in its last four games.

Junior Neely Behrns scored 11, senior Lauren Vandenberg added six, senior Payton Andel finished with five and junior Lili Eickmeier totaled three.

Vandenberg hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds and Andel grabbed seven more, Behrns dished out five assists followed by Andel with four, and Behrns and Johnson each swiped two steals.

Denker scores 24 in loss

Sophomore Caden Denker scored 20 or more points in a loss for the fifth time this season when he scored 24 against Thayer Central in Saturday's home loss.

He was the only scout in double figures in the 64-50 defeat.

Freshman Brock Dubbs scored nine, junior Seth Golden added eight, senior Jordan Kracl totaled five, senior Cavan Navrkal finished with three and junior Jack McKay contributed one.