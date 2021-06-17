 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June Birthdays
0 Comments

June Birthdays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a list of June birthdays for residents of local nursing homes:

St. Joseph's Villa

Beno Bartunek, 7; Carolyn Klein, 16; Leonard Paprocki 19,; Helen Ourada, 21

St. Joseph's Court

Albin Rerucha, 26

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Cy's Café celebrates 60 years

  • Updated

More than 60 years ago, Cyril "Cy" and Evelyn Nemec and their three young children set off on an adventure the morning of April 16, 1961.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News