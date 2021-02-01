Kearney Catholic powers past Monarchs

Six different Kearney Catholic players scored in the first quarter and sparked a dynamic attack in 63-27 win for the No. 2 Stars over Aquinas Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 28.

That balanced start led to a 16-5 advantage that continued into a 25-point second quarter onslaught. Kearney Catholic took a 41-11 led into halftime. The Monarchs continued to struggle on offense in the second half, scoring just 16 points compared to 22 for Kearney Catholic.

Rylan Chromy led Aquinas with 10 points after scoring two in the first, four in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth. Payton Davis scored eight, all of which came in the second half. Kyle Napier, Tylen Jakub and Keegan Lavicky all finished with three points.

Kearney Catholic was led in scoring by Senior Blake Thiele who scored 14 points.

Aquinas is now 8-8 on the season and is 3-3 in its last six games. The Monarchs are 0-6 against the Stars since 2018 and have lost by double digits in five of those six.

Aquinas plays Lincoln Christian at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home.

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net

