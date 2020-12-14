 Skip to main content
Kocian and Bohac win golds at Osceola
East Butler Tigers

Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac stepped up for East Butler on Saturday at the Osceola Invite, going undefeated to win gold medals and propelling the Tigers to a fourth-place team finish. 

Kocian went 3-0 at 106 pounds with two pins, including one in 16 seconds, before a decision victory over Travis Meyer in the championship match, and Bohac went 4-0 with three pins at 113. In his last match, he defeated Aidan Trowbridge from Fillmore Central who was previously undefeated. Bohac also had a 40-second pin in the second round. 

Luke Polivka (126), Michael Polivka (132) and Trevin Brecka (160) all won bronze medals at the tournament. All three wrestlers went 3-1. 

"This was a tough tournament for a lot of solid Class D teams," head coach Dough Glasshoff said. "It was a good measuring stick for where we are and where we need to get. Reece and Lane continue to wrestle well to be tournament champions, but all others stepped up and contributed to the fourth-place finish as a team.

"Luke, Michael and Trevin took tough losses in the semifinals but were able to battle back and win two in a row to each place third. We can use this as a confidence builder as we move forward with the season. We have work to do, but we are moving in the right direction." 

Luke Polivka finished with three pins, Michael Polivka finished with two and a technical fall and Brecka pinned one opponent. Polivka won in 31 seconds in the quarterfinals. 

Fillmore Central won the tournament with 165.5 points and Southwest was runner up with 140. 

 Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net 

