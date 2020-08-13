Kyle Napier: New home, same success

"There were a lot of games where we were down and had to come back," he said. "I just learned not to give up with these guys. They're going to hit the ball and we're going to get back into the game, no problem."

SOS head coach Jeff Kuhnel said he was happy to have Napier as part of the team this year.

Kuhnel was impressed with the athleticism he brought to the table. Napier combined his athleticism with an improved batting approach and become a key part of SOS.

"(He brought) a lot of athletic ability," Kuhlen said. "He really learned how to hit the offspeed pitch this year. We've played David City year after year and that's kind of been a struggle for him in the past. He's picked that pitch up and has really been able to hit that."

Napier also showed his speed with 22 stolen bases.

Even though he wasn't the primary pitcher, he found his way to the mound. He started five games for SOS and pitched 18 innings. He only allowed eight earned run on 14 hits. He also recorded 21 strikeouts.