Kyle Napier: New home, same success

Kyle Napier almost didn't have a chance to play baseball this summer after David City canceled its Legion Season, but the Aquinas senior found a new home in the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels.
Napier was accustomed to winning with David City, coming off of a state title in 2018. While there was no postseason in 2020, the success remained.
The Rebels finished their season with a 19-3-1 record and won their last 11 in a row.
Napier played a big part in the success. He hit .365 and finished the season with 18 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .478.
"It was a lot of fun with these guys," Napier said before the final game on Aug. 4 - a win over Twin River. "They know how to play ball and they know how to have fun with it, along with the coaches. It was competitive, and we really went out there and got everything."
The jersey Napier wore this season was different than years past, but he has some familiarity with his teammates from past sporting events.
Seeing familiar opponents from the opposite sideline or opposite bench suddenly in the same dugout made the transition fairly seamless.
"It was kind of the same (as other years), just a different jersey," he said. "I knew a lot of them through sports and just hanging out. The other ones I didn't know were really nice and we became friends really quick."
SOS had a successful campaign in 2019, and Napier only added depth to an already stacked roster.
"I thought we did really well," Napier said. "I thought we went out there every game and, even if we were down, we came back against adversity and we got the game done."
Finding a new team also meant finding a new position. On David City, Napier was one of the primary pitchers, but SOS's roster was already full of talented arms. Mostly set on the mound, Napier found other places to contribute.
"The biggest challenge was knowing my role," he said. "Coming from David City, I was primarily a first option at pitcher. Now, I'm probably the fifth or sixth option because we have a lot of kids that can throw.
"I just had to play my position in the field and put the bat on the ball and work that way."
This season also served as a learning experience. SOS faced multiple games where it trailed and had to battle back for victory.
"There were a lot of games where we were down and had to come back," he said. "I just learned not to give up with these guys. They're going to hit the ball and we're going to get back into the game, no problem."
SOS head coach Jeff Kuhnel said he was happy to have Napier as part of the team this year.
Kuhnel was impressed with the athleticism he brought to the table. Napier combined his athleticism with an improved batting approach and become a key part of SOS.
"(He brought) a lot of athletic ability," Kuhlen said. "He really learned how to hit the offspeed pitch this year. We've played David City year after year and that's kind of been a struggle for him in the past. He's picked that pitch up and has really been able to hit that."
Napier also showed his speed with 22 stolen bases.
Even though he wasn't the primary pitcher, he found his way to the mound. He started five games for SOS and pitched 18 innings. He only allowed eight earned run on 14 hits. He also recorded 21 strikeouts.
"You would have thought he's been playing with us his entire career. That's how well he fit in," Kuhnel said. "That's always neat to see when you have kids from other towns come in."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
