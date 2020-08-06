Landfill eases burden of Chauncey House project

The landfill is donating the cost of three more loads, Danielson said. The deal doesn’t cover the cost of renting the dumpster or transporting the garbage to the landfill, though, because the dumpster is owned by a different company.

“It’s not thousands of dollars but I thought if we could do something to help then we would,” Danielson said.

Even so, Cathy and one of her friends, Trish Jarnagin, said the landfill’s donation will help ease the financial burden of cleaning out the house.

“It’s over $150 or $200 every time we go,” Jarnagin said.

The City put the contents of the property up for bid in May. The deal was that whoever won the bid would be responsible for cleaning out the house and garage and could sell or keep anything they found. The City received several offers and accepted the Klugs’ bid for $8,700.

Klugs paid $2,000 to the City up front, but still owe $6,700 upon completion of the job. When that will be is still an unknown – the Klugs have been cleaning the place out for approximately two months. Cathy said she’s on her sixth load to the dump and is just reaching the top of the house.

Cathy said she’s also unsure how to pay the City back when the property is empty.