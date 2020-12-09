Langemeier overpowers Scouts

Schuyler Aaron Langemeier proved to be too much to overcome for David City on the road on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 Warrior scored 25 points after making five 3-pointers to propel the Warriors to a 64-33 victory.

Schyler (2-1) led David City (0-1) 18-7 after the first quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 53-21 after three quarters.

"Schuyler is a difficult team to match up with," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "They have some length, and came out and hit a lot of shots very early on. Aaron Langmeier is a very impressive player. He can get the job done inside and outside. We knew he was their key player, and everyone on defense had to know where he was at all times. Unfortunately he, along with a few others, hit a few 3s early that helped them get into a rhythm the rest of the night.

Schuyler shot 9 of 23 from behind the arc, compared to just 3 of 16 for David City.

Sophomore Caden Denker led the Scouts in points with 17.

"The score obviously doesn't show the result we wanted, however I was very proud of our effort and the style of game that we played," Carlson said. "We had five guys who played major minutes and worked hard all night. We are excited to get back to work and get ready for our upcoming games this Friday and Saturday."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

