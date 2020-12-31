CORN $2.74-3.03
WHEAT $3.83-4.26
BEANS $7.85-8.33
Mayor Alan Zavodny said housing has risen to near the top of the City Council of David City's list of priorities.
Butler County
After some deliberation, St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City is going to hold an in-person Christmas Eve service, joining three o…
I have a brother who is on his way to becoming an engineer. He isn’t even done with his schooling yet and he’s already inventing things.
On the morning of Dec. 17, members of the David City Area Catholic Daughters unloaded 15 bags of presents from the back of a van in front of t…
Stephen "Steve" Sunday
Five available wrestlers made it difficult for Shelby-Rising City to compete as a team at the Cross County/Osceola duals on Dec. 22 but that d…
Construction is underway at Roper's Bar & Grill, but delays have pushed back the restaurant's opening day.
Duane Svoboda
COVID-19 cases are accelerating in Butler County at an unsustainable rate.
