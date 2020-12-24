CORN $2.74-3.03
WHEAT $3.83-4.26
BEANS $7.85-8.33
Shelby-Rising City didn't win a dual in Saturday's Platteview Dual tournament due to a small roster, but the Huskies had some standout perform…
Butler County
After eight months, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its new director.
The David City Water Plant is getting some sorely-needed upgrades.
David City wrestling closed the pre-holiday schedule with a long trip out west and made all the miles worth it at the Valentine Invite on Frid…
The City Council of David City has sworn in its new and re-elected council members and appointed members to its committees.
Junior Allie Rigatuso started Friday's home game against Hampton by scoring the first six points on breakaway layups and finished with 23 to h…
On the morning of Dec. 17, members of the David City Area Catholic Daughters unloaded 15 bags of presents from the back of a van in front of t…
Construction is underway at Roper's Bar & Grill, but delays have pushed back the restaurant's opening day.
Layton James Worm
