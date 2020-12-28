Mead surges ahead in second half

Mead juniors Bailey Langemeier and Emily Hebenstreit proved to be difficult to contain in a Dec. 22 Aquinas Catholic girls home loss.

The duo combined for 24 points after Langemeier shot 5 of 6 from the field and Hebenstreit shot 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

Despite the offensive power of D-1 No. 10 Mead (6-0), Aquinas (1-5) kept pace and led 15-10 after the first quarter.

The Monarch's offense slowed down in the second quarter and the Raiders tied the game 20-20 entering halftime.

Mead managed to edge out Aquinas in the third and fourth quarters, personally outscoring the Monarchs 12-7 in each frame.

For the game, Mead made 14 of 32 field goals including 1 of 5 from behind the arc. The Raiders also went 15 of 19 from the charity stripe.

The loss is the fifth in a row for Aquinas following a win in the season opener.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

