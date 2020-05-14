Meat shortage impacting local businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A David City area farmer and caterer are among many experiencing struggles due to the COVID-19 meat shortage.

“We’re doing what we can to keep our prices as low as we can and pass on savings to people with minimal limitations but that’s going to continue to be dictated by how many we continue to get in from the suppliers,” said Scott Buresh, of Buresh Catering & Meats.

Buresh said that while they have three suppliers, and are working on a fourth, the amount of meat they receive and prices of the meat vary greatly day by day.

“We’re trying to keep as much hamburger on hand as we can get,” Buresh said. “We keep getting in two or three loads a week from different suppliers. Sometimes we get in a little bit and sometimes we get in a lot more. We’re moving thousands of pounds of product out here in the form of beef, pork, poultry.”

Buresh noted he has lines two hours long and customers traveling from three to four hours away.

“We didn’t have to ration before but now we’re starting to have to ration hamburger to 20 pounds - which is still a lot of hamburger - but it’s just something we have to do because now we’re having more and more people come because they’re getting rationed even smaller amounts in the stores,” he said.