Memorial Day services still being held

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local veteran organizations are still honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their county with Memorial Day services.

Janet Bemis, president of the American Legion Auxiliary John Saylor Unit #146, noted that Rising City’s ceremony will be taking place as usual at 11 a.m. at Circle Mound Cemetery. To follow social distancing measures, though, visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles and listen to the services which will be broadcasted on 93.9 FM.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be held outside community hall with a live radio broadcast. Visitors should park on Main Street and remain in their vehicles.

Following tradition, visitors can still expect an invocation, reading of the Gettysburg Address and other patriotic readings, the Pledge of Allegiance, an honor roll of flags, placing of the memorial wreath, honor guard salute, TAPS, The National Anthem and benediction.

The other change visitors can expect is there will be no guest speaker for this year’s services.