 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milford sweeps David City
View Comments

Milford sweeps David City

{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Kracl

David City senior Jordan Kracl dribbles past a defender in a game earlier this year. David City was swept by Milford on Saturday.  

Fatigue caught up to David City in Saturday's games against Milford with the Eagles sweeping the boys and girls games. The girls lost 46-40 and the boys lost 62-35. 

The girls fell behind 17-7 early and never recovered. 

"We got off to a slow start," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "We had several good looks in the first four minutes, just didn't get them to fall. Milford has a lot of length with their 1-3-1 and offensively (Hannah) Kepler scored too much in the first quarter.

"The girls did an outstanding job of battling back. In the second half we got some key stops, hit some big shots, and cut the lead to three. We just ran out of time to catch up. Lauren (Vandenberg) had a nice night in the post for us and Payton (Andel), Neely (Behrns), (Emily) Johnson, all hit some shots in the second half to catch us back up.

The undefeated Milford boys pulled away from David City in the second half. 

"I was proud of how our team bounced back from a loss the night before," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "We came out and played hard against a tough undefeated team in Milford. Their athleticism and pace in which they play is impressive. We hung right with them the first half, and unfortunately a small run before the half ended gave them an eight point lead. We got a little worn down and missed some shots in the second half, which helped their lead grow."  

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Pats defense comes up big
Schuyler

Pats defense comes up big

  • Updated

DAVID CITY - For the third time this season, Clarkson/Leigh held an opponent to 25 points or less when the Patriots defeated Aquinas 44-25 on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News