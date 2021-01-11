Milford sweeps David City

Fatigue caught up to David City in Saturday's games against Milford with the Eagles sweeping the boys and girls games. The girls lost 46-40 and the boys lost 62-35.
The girls fell behind 17-7 early and never recovered.
"We got off to a slow start," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "We had several good looks in the first four minutes, just didn't get them to fall. Milford has a lot of length with their 1-3-1 and offensively (Hannah) Kepler scored too much in the first quarter.
"The girls did an outstanding job of battling back. In the second half we got some key stops, hit some big shots, and cut the lead to three. We just ran out of time to catch up. Lauren (Vandenberg) had a nice night in the post for us and Payton (Andel), Neely (Behrns), (Emily) Johnson, all hit some shots in the second half to catch us back up."
The undefeated Milford boys pulled away from David City in the second half.
"I was proud of how our team bounced back from a loss the night before," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "We came out and played hard against a tough undefeated team in Milford. Their athleticism and pace in which they play is impressive. We hung right with them the first half, and unfortunately a small run before the half ended gave them an eight point lead. We got a little worn down and missed some shots in the second half, which helped their lead grow."