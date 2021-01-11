Milford sweeps David City

Fatigue caught up to David City in Saturday's games against Milford with the Eagles sweeping the boys and girls games. The girls lost 46-40 and the boys lost 62-35.

The girls fell behind 17-7 early and never recovered.

"We got off to a slow start," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "We had several good looks in the first four minutes, just didn't get them to fall. Milford has a lot of length with their 1-3-1 and offensively (Hannah) Kepler scored too much in the first quarter.

"The girls did an outstanding job of battling back. In the second half we got some key stops, hit some big shots, and cut the lead to three. We just ran out of time to catch up. Lauren (Vandenberg) had a nice night in the post for us and Payton (Andel), Neely (Behrns), (Emily) Johnson, all hit some shots in the second half to catch us back up."

The undefeated Milford boys pulled away from David City in the second half.