Monarch boys put together 10 wins

When he looked back over his seniors, the main thing Weiss said distinguished the group was its growth and development over four years. Many of the players went from subs as sophomores and juniors to key parts of the team this season.

"Jake Witter didn’t get a lot of time as a freshman, but he just kept working hard and kept continuing to grow even though he wasn’t getting a lot of playing time in JV and as a freshman or a sophomore," Weiss said. "He developed a lot and played a lot as a junior and senior. He worked his butt off.

"Same thing with Brian Cech. He really worked on his game. Freshman year he didn’t go out. He went out his sophomore year and it’s a good thing he did because he was a good player for us as a junior and a senior. He played a lot last year. This year it was unfortunate for him to team his ACL last year, and he tore his other ACL this year. It’s just too bad for that kid. It’s hard to go through that. I know his senior year he wanted to end differently."

Chromy and Davis were key on offense for Aquinas this season. Chromy developed his post moves and Davis found success as a shooter from multiple areas.