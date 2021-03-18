Monarch boys put together 10 wins

Aquinas boys basketball fell short of its preseason goal of making it back to a district final in 2021. Another tough subdistrict draw was too much to overcome a year after the Monarchs rode a late season surge to within one win of state.
Regardless, head coach Trevor Weiss said the three months of hoops brought more than enough moments of pride.
The team finished the year with double-digit wins for a fourth consecutive season including a win over D-1 runner-up Howells-Dodge.
"Overall it was still a good season for us. We did a lot of good things. We didn’t really get to where we wanted to be at the beginning of the year." Weiss said.... "We’re in the Centennial Conference, and we play mostly all of our Centennial Conference teams, and they’re all tough and well-coached.
"It’s always difficult going through that schedule. When we play teams outside of our conference, we don’t play a lot of teams that you can chalk up a free W. You have to play every night, and it’s a grind. We just couldn’t pull out some of those wins like we did during the year like we did last year."
The Monarchs were led by a group of seven seniors - Kyle Napier, Tylen Jakub, Keegan Lavicky, Payton Davis, Brian Cech, Rylan Chromy and Jake Witter.
"They meant a lot," Weiss said. "On the last game, it was pretty hard for me to say goodbye to them because when I came, they were freshman. They were the first freshmen class I’ve seen go through Aquinas basketball program. I’ve seen a bunch of those guys develop into really good players for us."
When he looked back over his seniors, the main thing Weiss said distinguished the group was its growth and development over four years. Many of the players went from subs as sophomores and juniors to key parts of the team this season.
"Jake Witter didn’t get a lot of time as a freshman, but he just kept working hard and kept continuing to grow even though he wasn’t getting a lot of playing time in JV and as a freshman or a sophomore," Weiss said. "He developed a lot and played a lot as a junior and senior. He worked his butt off.
"Same thing with Brian Cech. He really worked on his game. Freshman year he didn’t go out. He went out his sophomore year and it’s a good thing he did because he was a good player for us as a junior and a senior. He played a lot last year. This year it was unfortunate for him to team his ACL last year, and he tore his other ACL this year. It’s just too bad for that kid. It’s hard to go through that. I know his senior year he wanted to end differently."
Chromy and Davis were key on offense for Aquinas this season. Chromy developed his post moves and Davis found success as a shooter from multiple areas.
"Rylan Chromy developed as a freshman," Weiss said. "He wasn’t really much of a post threat on offense, and he just kept working on it and ended up developing a good post offensive game, especially last year. This year he struggled a little bit, I think that had to do with his leg being hurt in football. He developed a good offensive threat.
"Payton Davis, great cross country runner, great track runner. He didn’t play as much as a sophomore, but really developed as a junior and senior."
Napier, Lavicky and Jakub also finished their senior year with some of the best basketball they've played in their careers.
"Kyle Napier, he’s just an athletic kid; always has a good attitude," Weiss said. "He works his tail off and ended up being a really good player for us defensively and offensively. He’s going to do good things at Concordia for football.
"Keegan Lavicky, he’s another player that just knows that to do. He’s just a guy that works hard and always works his tail off. It was good seeing him have a good senior year.
"Tylen Jakub really stepped up for us this year hitting outside shots. He didn’t play as much as a junior. He really stepped up his senior year and scored the ball for us. I appreciate all those seniors."
Weiss expects the Monarchs to be young next year with only six upperclassmen but hopes to have new faces step up and make a difference."
