Monarch senior runners win gold

Aquinas seniors Payton Davis, Jake Witter and Terrence Wachal said it might be the best decision of their life when they joined the cross country team as juniors after two years on the football team.
After coming just short of winning the state title a year ago, Davis, Witter and Wachal, along with fellow seniors Peter Sisco and William Eller, ended their high school careers on top winning the Class D cross country state championship Friday in Kearney. Davis also won his second individual championship in back-to-back fashion.
"We just worked for it all year," Witter said. "We came into the year thinking we were going to win, but we had some tough challenges. We got it in the end."
Early races against top teams such as Columbus Scotus, who the Moarchs lost to at East Butler, helped keep the team motivated throughout the season.
The loss at the state championship last year proved to be one of the biggest motivating factors. With only one more chance together, the pressure was on.
Davis won the meet after running 16 minutes, 41 seconds.
"It's pretty awesome I guess," Davis said. "Same with Terrance and Jake, this is the second year for all of us. Peter and Will have been here all four years. They've been the ones showing us the ropes. ...I think I can speak for all of us when I say switching to cross country is the best decision of our entire lives, probably."
Peter Sisco also won a medal after finishing in sixth place with a time of 17:21, Jacob Witter came in 16th with a 17:51, William Eller placed 30th with an 18:18 and Terrence Wachal came in 65th with a 19:04.
"I was really shooting (at winning a medal)," Sisco said. "I figured it would really help the team to get us first place. I was really happy to get sixth."
With the victory, Davis becomes just the third boy to win a state cross country title for the Monarchs, the second to win two titles and the first to win consecutive titles.
Elijah Frasher won titles in 2015 and 2017, and Dan Denson won a title back in 1978.
The team title is the third in school history and the first since the Monarchs won consecutive crowns in 2002 and 2003.
Head coach John Svec said it still hasn't entirely set in what the group of seniors accomplished last Friday.
"I guess all I can say is how happy and proud I am of this group of senior guys," he said. "That's what has set in over the past few days. You work with them each and everyday and you're just very happy and proud of them."
To see his seniors finish the way they did was just the cherry on top of a successful year and career.
"What a day for our team of seniors," Svec said. "These guys have been a special group. I am very proud of them for first rate efforts. Peter Sisco just killed it today. He planned to get into a group of the leaders and just hold on. Jake Witter did the same and came through with a tough No. 3 run. What more can be said about Payton? A leader on meet day and a leader during practice."
Svec was asked by one of the runners leading up to state what would he would use to describe the team.
"Believe me, I could have responded with a long list of colorful words but I waited and held my tongue. Today my word is 'Champions,'" he said.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
