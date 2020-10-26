Monarch senior runners win gold

Peter Sisco also won a medal after finishing in sixth place with a time of 17:21, Jacob Witter came in 16th with a 17:51, William Eller placed 30th with an 18:18 and Terrence Wachal came in 65th with a 19:04.

"I was really shooting (at winning a medal)," Sisco said. "I figured it would really help the team to get us first place. I was really happy to get sixth."

With the victory, Davis becomes just the third boy to win a state cross country title for the Monarchs, the second to win two titles and the first to win consecutive titles.

Elijah Frasher won titles in 2015 and 2017, and Dan Denson won a title back in 1978.

The team title is the third in school history and the first since the Monarchs won consecutive crowns in 2002 and 2003.

Head coach John Svec said it still hasn't entirely set in what the group of seniors accomplished last Friday.

"I guess all I can say is how happy and proud I am of this group of senior guys," he said. "That's what has set in over the past few days. You work with them each and everyday and you're just very happy and proud of them."

To see his seniors finish the way they did was just the cherry on top of a successful year and career.