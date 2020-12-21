Monarch win Northwest Invite

Aquinas wrestling ran away with the team title in Saturday's Northwest Invite on the strength of six gold medals, four silvers and two bronzes.
Zach Zitek (126 pounds), Noah Scott (132), Hunter Vandenberg (138), Christopher Nickolite (145), Nolan Eller (160) and Michael Andel (182) were the first-place finishers.
Zitek went 2-0 with a pin against Aden Hargis of Omaha Westside in the semifinals before defeating Centennial's Keenan Kosek by pin in the championship to improve to 12-0 on the season.
Scott finished the day 3-0. He pinned Colton Cervet of Ashland-Greenwood in 51 seconds in the quarterfinals, defeated Max Yendra of Northwest in the second period of the semifinals and beat Ryan Payne of Centennial 3-2 in the finals.
Vandenberg went 3-0 with three pins against Angelo Nacarelli of Omaha Gross Catholic, Colton Ruff of Northwest and Treyton Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood.
Nickolite won two matches. He beat Ty Beetison of Ashland Greenwood with a 16-0 techfall before defeating Noah Aken of Omaha Westside 6-5 in the finals.
Eller also went 3-0. He defeated Nathan Upton of Ashland-Greenwood in the first period, won 2-0 against Austin Cooley of Northwest and pinned Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm with two seconds left in the first-place match.
Andel pinned all three of his opponents in the first period. He defeated Austin Patchin of Centennial in the quarterfinals, Joseph Stein of Northwest in the semifinals and Tommy Gilbert of Omaha Gross Catholic in the championship match.
Grady Romsehk (106), Jakob Kavan (113), Ethan Schmid (152) and Reilly Miller (220) were the silver medalists.
Romshek started 2-0 with a pin before falling in the championship match. Kavan went 2-1 in a round robin bracket, pinning his opponent in both of his wins. Schmid started his day with two pins before falling 4-0 in the finals. Miller defeated Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic 14-1 in the semifinals but was pinned early in the first-place match.
Marcus Eickmeier (170) and Paul Buresh (195) were the bronze medalists. Eickmeier went 3-1 with one forfeit, one major decision and one decision. Buresh finished 3-1 with one pin and two decisions.
Bohac wins gold at Northwest
East Butler was also at the Northwest Invite with three wrestlers. The Tigers struggled at times against a difficult field of competitors but Lane Bohac shined through to win gold at 113.
He pinned Cooper Franks of Omaha Gross Catholic in the first round, defeated Jakob Kavan of Aquinas 3-0 in the second and finished his day with a 16-2 win over Caleb Alcorta of Northwest.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
