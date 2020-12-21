Monarch win Northwest Invite

Eller also went 3-0. He defeated Nathan Upton of Ashland-Greenwood in the first period, won 2-0 against Austin Cooley of Northwest and pinned Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm with two seconds left in the first-place match.

Andel pinned all three of his opponents in the first period. He defeated Austin Patchin of Centennial in the quarterfinals, Joseph Stein of Northwest in the semifinals and Tommy Gilbert of Omaha Gross Catholic in the championship match.

Grady Romsehk (106), Jakob Kavan (113), Ethan Schmid (152) and Reilly Miller (220) were the silver medalists.

Romshek started 2-0 with a pin before falling in the championship match. Kavan went 2-1 in a round robin bracket, pinning his opponent in both of his wins. Schmid started his day with two pins before falling 4-0 in the finals. Miller defeated Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic 14-1 in the semifinals but was pinned early in the first-place match.

Marcus Eickmeier (170) and Paul Buresh (195) were the bronze medalists. Eickmeier went 3-1 with one forfeit, one major decision and one decision. Buresh finished 3-1 with one pin and two decisions.