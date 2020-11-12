Monarchs excel in Tvrdy's first season

"I purposely cut out practice time for them to bond and go do stuff together that didn’t necessarily relate to volleyball, just so they could build a good chemistry not only on the courts but off the courts."

This season has given Tvrdy and optimistic outlook on the future of the program. The last time the Monarchs made the state tournament was 2009 when they won their only title in program history.

"Honestly I thought this year was a rebuilding year," Tvrdy said. "I think we are slowly turning the program around into something else. I can see the girls taking what they learned from this year and taking that extra step. I could see an improvement in next year."

Tvrdy told her players after the season to focus on their other sports, but be ready this summer for open gyms.

She hopes her players improve in discipline and focus in the fundamental areas of the game and become more consistent in the techniques she is teaching.