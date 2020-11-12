Monarchs excel in Tvrdy's first season

Aquinas head volleyball coach Kelly Tvrdy had never been a head coach before this year and didn't quite know what to expect from the Monarchs in 2020.
Aquinas went 13-19 in 2019 but lost five seniors from that squad.
The Monarchs finished 2020 with a record of 10-21, but Tvrdy said that was more positive than it may seem.
"I would say that they exceeded my expectations. I honestly didn’t set many expectations, because I didn’t know these girls from previous seasons. ...If I had a hard-working group of girls who were positive and wanted to excel on the court then I thought I would be fine. They were very hardworking and determined and positive."
Tvrdy said she changed just about everything besides serving when she came in. Witnessing her team learn these new ideas and put them into practice during matches was one of the highlights of this season.
Another highlight was seeing the team come together on and off the court.
"I thought the girls bonded a lot," Tvrdy said. "From what I’ve heard, they bonded a lot more this year than they had in the past, which is something I really pushed them to do.
"I purposely cut out practice time for them to bond and go do stuff together that didn’t necessarily relate to volleyball, just so they could build a good chemistry not only on the courts but off the courts."
This season has given Tvrdy and optimistic outlook on the future of the program. The last time the Monarchs made the state tournament was 2009 when they won their only title in program history.
"Honestly I thought this year was a rebuilding year," Tvrdy said. "I think we are slowly turning the program around into something else. I can see the girls taking what they learned from this year and taking that extra step. I could see an improvement in next year."
Tvrdy told her players after the season to focus on their other sports, but be ready this summer for open gyms.
She hopes her players improve in discipline and focus in the fundamental areas of the game and become more consistent in the techniques she is teaching.
"That will just come with getting used to me as a coach and knowing what I expect from them," Tvrdy said. "I see myself being in this program for a long time. In one year, just four months with them, I couldn’t expect them to just change overnight.
"All these habits that they’ve been learning since they were second graders when they were under a different coach learning different skills, I think now that they know what’s expected of them, now it’s on them to come in next summer ready to work in open gyms and work in the offseason."
Aquinas will lose four seniors off this year's team - Emily Eller, Natalie Eller, Bethany Emswiler and Madisen Jelinek.
Tvrdy credited the class of 2021 with helping smooth the transition to new leadership.
"They were definitely the backbone of the team this year," Tvrdy said. "They were four leaders who were on the court at least three rotations. They really came in and had a great positive attitude. They could have made or broken the season. They chose with a new coach, even though it might be hard for them in their last year, to take it positively and do their best. They were the real leaders on the court."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
