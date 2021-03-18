Monarchs fought tough conference

Aquinas girls basketball put together four wins in the 2021 season. Despite the low number, a young roster realizes its just the first step in a long journey.
The Monarchs only had four seniors on the team and saw key contributions from freshmen and sophomores. That was not the case for most of the teams in the Centennial Conference.
Aquinas played in a league that included the Class C-1 state runner-up and four state qualifiers.
"I do think that we reached the ceiling for our season," head coach Nathan Wall said. "You always want to win more games, of course. You want to win them all. That’s kind of every team’s goal. I do think we did hit our ceiling for this year’s team. Really, at the end of the season, I'm satisfied with how it went."
Given its difficult schedule, which also featured 14 teams with winning records, and D-2 state champ Humphrey Saint Francis, the Monarchs focused on how tough competition can sharpen a team. Despite finishing 4-18 Wall feels Aquinas was competitive in every game.
"I think that we were in more games than we weren’t at least for three quarters," he said. "We knew that, defensively, we could guard anybody. We also knew offense was going to be a struggle for us. That was kind of the story of the year. Defensively, we’re right with you; just offensively, just didn’t have enough firepower to consistently get wins."
The Monarchs held opponents to under 44 points per game.
Wall's highlight of the season came with 10 seconds left in the final contest when freshman Bianca Romshek scored. Her bucket meant every player on the roster produced at least one point during the season.
"Our entire bench was standing up and clapping and cheering for her," Wall said. "That could have been a time when our seniors and our starters felt sorry for themselves. They were just so happy for their teammates to accomplish that. That was the highlight of my year, highlight of our season, I think. That’s what Aquinas girls basketball is about."
This was the final season for four seniors - Madison Jelinek, Emma Sellers, Bethany Emswiler and Emily Eller.
"Madisen is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever coached," Wall said. "She was our best player in all aspects of the game but was always asking what she could do more for us to be successful. Bethany is an overachiever. She was constantly guarding 6-foot guards the entire season and put the ball in the hole a lot more than I really thought she would.
"Emma was just a really solid player. I think she pushed her career to its ceiling. Emily Eller was just the perfect teammate. She had to bust her tail to be back from a concussion. It took her nine weeks to get back from. She then had a shoulder injury and practiced with her arm in a sling towards the end of the season. Not a lot of kids would do that. They would try to find a way out. Emily is the perfect teammate. Every program has to have an Emily Eller to be successful."
Wall is hopeful for the future of the team with many key returning players. Jocelyn Stara, Claire Wisnieski, Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Lacey Hartman all return valuable minutes.
Aquinas' junior varsity team also ended the season with a winning record.
"With our schedule and our conference, it’s tough for a freshman to have success," Wall said. "You don’t see it. We didn’t play against a lot of freshmen or even a lot of sophomores, for that matter, that started and were getting a lot of playing time. We usually play against a lot of junior-senior heavy teams. For them to get through 22 varsity tests already is huge for us going forward."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com