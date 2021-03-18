Monarchs fought tough conference

The Monarchs held opponents to under 44 points per game.

Wall's highlight of the season came with 10 seconds left in the final contest when freshman Bianca Romshek scored. Her bucket meant every player on the roster produced at least one point during the season.

"Our entire bench was standing up and clapping and cheering for her," Wall said. "That could have been a time when our seniors and our starters felt sorry for themselves. They were just so happy for their teammates to accomplish that. That was the highlight of my year, highlight of our season, I think. That’s what Aquinas girls basketball is about."

This was the final season for four seniors - Madison Jelinek, Emma Sellers, Bethany Emswiler and Emily Eller.

"Madisen is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever coached," Wall said. "She was our best player in all aspects of the game but was always asking what she could do more for us to be successful. Bethany is an overachiever. She was constantly guarding 6-foot guards the entire season and put the ball in the hole a lot more than I really thought she would.