Monarchs girls lose defensive battle

Aquinas Catholic girls basketball held Lincoln Lutheran to just 37 points in Saturday's home game but couldn't get the offense going in a 37-27 loss.
Aquinas (1-4) trailed Lincoln Lutheran (3-1) 9-7 after the first half and 17-11 at halftime. The score was 26-20 after the third.
"I thought we played great," head coach Nathan Wall said. "I'm really, really happy with the effort, and some things that have been giving us trouble like breaking presses, we handled their press pretty well. We made mistakes, but that's going to happen against really athletic, tall, long teams like Lincoln Lutheran. I'm really happy with the week we've had and how the girls prepared themselves and just how hard we played. Not the result we wanted but really pleased with the effort."
The Monarchs have lost four straight games after winning their season opener, but Wall said the team is still optimistic headed into the hbreak.
Wall said the performance proved to the team it can compete with top competition.
"I think this game was a big eye opener for our team," he said. "We fixed those mistakes, the things that have been bothering us. We grew up a lot in this game, and some things that we've been preaching and working on in practice, you saw them actually happen in this game. We gave ourselves a chance at the end. That's kind of all we ask for. I feel like we grew up a lot in this game."
Multiple individuals stood out to Wall. He was especially pleased with some players' defensive efforts.
"I thought Jordan Bohuslavsky had a great game defensively," he said. "The best one that she has had. She was matched up against a 6-4 girl in the bottom of our zone and did really well. I thought Bethany Emswiler really hit some big shots for us. Those were two performances that stood out in my mind."
Lincoln Lutheran too much for Aquinas boys
Aquinas (3-2) was looking upend Lincoln Lutheran (2-2) but the Warriors captured an early lead and never looked back. The Monarchs were coming off a win at Wahoo Neumann on Dec. 15.
Lincoln Lutheran led 19-6 after the first quarter and 26-21 at half time. The Warriors extended their lead to 44-33 by the end of the third.
Lincoln Lutheran sophomore Jonny Puelz led Lincoln Lutheran in points with 16. He hit four 3s in the second half, three of which came in the third quarter.
Kyle Napier led the Monarchs in scoring with 10, Brian Cech added nine, Payton Davis finished with eight, Jake Witter scored six, Keegan Lavicky added five and Caleb Thege and Tylen Jakub each tallied four.
Napier scored five each in the second and third quarters.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
