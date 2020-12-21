Monarchs girls lose defensive battle

Aquinas Catholic girls basketball held Lincoln Lutheran to just 37 points in Saturday's home game but couldn't get the offense going in a 37-27 loss.

Aquinas (1-4) trailed Lincoln Lutheran (3-1) 9-7 after the first half and 17-11 at halftime. The score was 26-20 after the third.

"I thought we played great," head coach Nathan Wall said. "I'm really, really happy with the effort, and some things that have been giving us trouble like breaking presses, we handled their press pretty well. We made mistakes, but that's going to happen against really athletic, tall, long teams like Lincoln Lutheran. I'm really happy with the week we've had and how the girls prepared themselves and just how hard we played. Not the result we wanted but really pleased with the effort."

The Monarchs have lost four straight games after winning their season opener, but Wall said the team is still optimistic headed into the hbreak.

Wall said the performance proved to the team it can compete with top competition.