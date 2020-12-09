 Skip to main content
Monarchs lose early lead to Jaguars
Monarchs lose early lead to Jaguars

Aquinas Monarchs

Aquinas Catholic girls basketball opened Tuesday's road game at Howells-Dodge on a 13-3 run but the host Jaguars' athleticism took over in the second half as Howells-Dodge won 46-33. 

Howells-Dodge (2-1) trailed Aquinas (1-1) 13-10 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 21-20 lead before halftime. The Jaguars pulled away in the third quarter to take a 43-27 lead.

"We got off to a great start," head coach Nathan Wall said. "Howells- Dodge is a crazy athletic team that chipped away with their defensive pressure little by little. Overall, I left really impressed with our basketball team because my goodness, they battled and played hard against a really solid, athletic basketball team." 

Senior Bethany Emswiler led Aquinas with 11 points and senior Madisen Jelinek was two rebounds away from a double-double after scoring 11 points and grabbing eight boards. 

Despite the loss, Wall was still optimistic about his team's performance. 

"We are going to use this game as a learning experience," he said. "We learned that our young kids can play with really good teams that bring lots of defensive pressure like Howells- Dodge but that we have to play a solid 32 minutes to come out on top." 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net 

