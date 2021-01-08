Monarchs offensive woes continue

Aquinas boys basketball have struggled on offense at points this season scoring just over 45 points a game.

Jan. 7's road game against Pierce (9-2) proved to be the most challenging test for Aquinas (5-4) yet, as the Monarchs scored a season-low 32 points in a 48-30 loss.

Aquinas looked strong to start the contest and only trailed Pierce 13-12 after the first eight minutes but the game slowly slipped away over the next three quarters.

"We came out and started the game better than the last couple of games," Aquinas head coach Trevor Weiss said. "We were moving the ball well and hit some outside shots. On offense, we were just stagnant after that. Didn’t move it great against their switching man to man defense. Our effort was great.

"These boys always compete hard. The offense, that all comes back to me as a coach. I need to prepare them better for that and get them in an offense that they are comfortable in. These boys compete hard and I need to make sure I’m running an offense that they are confident in."