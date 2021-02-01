 Skip to main content
Monarchs snap losing skid
Bethany Emswiler

Aquinas senior Bethany Emswiler looks for an open teammate in a game earlier this year. Aquinas snapped a four-game losing streak against Concordia on Thursday. 

Aquinas girls basketball snapped a four-game losing skid against Omaha Concordia in a 33-27 Centennial Conference consolation win Saturday at home.

It was the first win since an overtime victory over Twin River on Jan. 12. Neither individual scoring nor scoring by quarter were available for the game.

Aquinas is now 4-13 on the season with wins over Shelby-Rising City and Palmyra earlier in the year. 

Concordia is now 2-15 and is riding a five-game losing streak. 

The Monarchs are 8-6 against the Mustangs since 2010. Concordia came into Thursday's game having won the last two meetings against Aquinas in 2017 and 2016. 

The longest win streak in the series belongs to the Monarchs who won five straight games from 2012 to 2014. 

Aquinas has four games left in the regular season. It played Raymond Central on Tuesday and traveled to rival Columbus Scotus on Thursday. Aquinas finishes the season with games against Lincoln Christian on Saturday and Humphrey St. Francis on Tuesday. 

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net 

