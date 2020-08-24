Monarchs start season 2-0

Aquinas Catholic softball accomplished something it hasn't in eight years - starting the season with two wins.
The Monarchs opened with a 20-12 victory over Wilber-Clatonia on Aug. 20 at home before defeating Southern/Diller-Odell 12-8 in extra innings on Saturday in Wymore.
When Aquinas opened 2012 at 2-0, the Monarchs finished 19-11.
Head coach Paul Gahan said he was especially impressed with the Monarch's defense and the pitching of sophomore Mackenzie Kobza.
Kobza pitched both games and struck out five batters.
Aquinas 20, Wilber-Clatonia 13: Aquinas showed its perseverance in a back-and-forth game. Wilber-Clatonia came back from down five and down four to tie the game twice before the Monarchs scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the victory.
Aquinas led 5-0 after the second inning, but Wilber-Clatonia scored five in the third to even the score.
The Monarchs offense kept rolling, scoring four in the bottom of the third, the Wolverines answered with four of their own in the top half of the fourth but Aquinas' offense exploded with a barrage of seven runs in the fifth to take a 16-9 lead.
Wilber Clatonia closed the gap to 19-13 in the sixth, but Aquinas scored four in the bottom of sixth to win via the run rule.
"I was really pleased with our defense," Gahan said. "Our defense has been coming together. I could see it developing the summer. Offensively, we hit the ball well and scored a lot of runs."
Freshman Jordyn Bohuslavsky and freshman Bianca Romshek led the Monarchs in hitting with three singles apiece. Sophomore Veronica Reimers hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth.
Kobza struck out three batters and only walked three.
"It was just a back-and-forth game," Gahan said. "We didn't really take control until late in the game. We scored a bunch of runs, and it ended up being a run-rule game when it didn't feel like it was going to be. ...It was just kind of a crazy game with how it started."
Aquinas 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 8: Aquinas looked to be in control early again in Saturday's game against Southern/Diller-Odell leading 7-0 after the top of the fifth and 8-2 after the sixth.
But the Raiders bounced back in the bottom of the seventh and scored six runs to force extra innings.
The drama didn't last long as senior Alli Hartman and Reimers hit back-to-back one-out doubles and the Monarchs scored two more off two Raider errors.
Southern/Diller-Odell ended the game by hitting three straight flyouts on three straight pitches.
Sophomore Claire Wisnieski and freshman Jordyn Bohuslavsky led the Monarchs with three hits each.
"It really was another weird game," Gahan said. "You're up 8-2 and only need three outs, you like your chances. We kind of fell apart the seventh inning. We had some miscommunication of defense. But, give the girls credit because they didn't get down on themselves at all."
Kobza pitched all eight innings and struck out two batters while walking four.
Aquinas is in action next on Saturday at the West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
