Monarchs start season 2-0

Wilber Clatonia closed the gap to 19-13 in the sixth, but Aquinas scored four in the bottom of sixth to win via the run rule.

"I was really pleased with our defense," Gahan said. "Our defense has been coming together. I could see it developing the summer. Offensively, we hit the ball well and scored a lot of runs."

Freshman Jordyn Bohuslavsky and freshman Bianca Romshek led the Monarchs in hitting with three singles apiece. Sophomore Veronica Reimers hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth.

Kobza struck out three batters and only walked three.

"It was just a back-and-forth game," Gahan said. "We didn't really take control until late in the game. We scored a bunch of runs, and it ended up being a run-rule game when it didn't feel like it was going to be. ...It was just kind of a crazy game with how it started."

Aquinas 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 8: Aquinas looked to be in control early again in Saturday's game against Southern/Diller-Odell leading 7-0 after the top of the fifth and 8-2 after the sixth.