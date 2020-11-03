Monarchs vs. Chanticleers: Contrast of styles

When Aquinas and Ord meet on the football field in the quarterfinals of the C2 football playoffs on Friday, fans will witness two different philosophies to the game.
No. 10 Aquinas (8-2) is known for its running game with an offense that controls the clock. No. 2 Ord (8-0) runs a faster-paced, spread it out attack that can score and score quickly.
The contrast in styles should make for an interesting battle.
"Their quarterback is really good," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "He's a really good athlete. He's kind of a running threat and he can throw the ball pretty well. He's quick and he has talent."
Ord senior quarterback Zach Smith has thrown for 878 yards and 15 touchdowns while only tossing four interceptions. He's also the second-leading rusher on the team with 698 yards and 11 touchdowns on only 105 carries.
The Chanticleers also have an experienced squad with 12 seniors.
Senior running back Tommy Stevens leads Ord on the ground with 1,223 yards and 24 touchdowns.
"They know what they're doing," Mimick said. "(Stevens) is kind of a strong, big tailback that has a little bit of quickness. He's a load to tackle."
Ord also has players with size, including senior tackle Riley Setlik who is listed at 6-5, 295 pounds.
"He is huge," Mimick said. "They're other guys look small compared to him. He makes other lineman look averaged-sized, but I think they're pretty good-sized. He's pretty good."
Ord went 7-0 in the regular season with two games canceled due to COVID-19.
The Chanticleers have wins over No. 7 Norfolk Catholic, No. 12 Grand Island Central Catholic, No. 13 Centura and now No. 15 Bishop Neumann after a 38-14 victory in the first round of the state playoffs.
Ord's closest game came against Norfolk Catholic on Sept. 11. The Chanticleers won 28-14.
"I would definitely think they're one of the three best teams in our class," Mimick said.
Aquinas believes the key to defeating Ord will be moving the ball on offense, controlling the clock and limiting possessions. Of course, since opponents have been unable to find consistent success against Ord, that's easier said than down.
The Chanticleers allow less than seven points a game while the offense scores 44 points.
"They're definitely a different style," Mimcik said. "They're very modern. They do a pretty good job of it, too. If we can limit it to six or seven possessions and we play good enough defense [we'll have a chance].
"Their scores are higher. They like games where they can get 10 possessions."
Ord also has weapons on special teams. Senior Kicker Kellen Meyer is 6 for 9 on field goal attempts this season including a 58-yarder.
"We have a shot at them," Mimick said. "We're going to have to play well, obviously. I think if we can get a couple of turnovers, it takes a couple of possessions away from them."
The Chanticleers have only thrown four interceptions and lost two fumbles this season.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday in David City.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
