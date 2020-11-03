Monarchs vs. Chanticleers: Contrast of styles

"They know what they're doing," Mimick said. "(Stevens) is kind of a strong, big tailback that has a little bit of quickness. He's a load to tackle."

Ord also has players with size, including senior tackle Riley Setlik who is listed at 6-5, 295 pounds.

"He is huge," Mimick said. "They're other guys look small compared to him. He makes other lineman look averaged-sized, but I think they're pretty good-sized. He's pretty good."

Ord went 7-0 in the regular season with two games canceled due to COVID-19.

The Chanticleers have wins over No. 7 Norfolk Catholic, No. 12 Grand Island Central Catholic, No. 13 Centura and now No. 15 Bishop Neumann after a 38-14 victory in the first round of the state playoffs.

Ord's closest game came against Norfolk Catholic on Sept. 11. The Chanticleers won 28-14.

"I would definitely think they're one of the three best teams in our class," Mimick said.