Monarchs win back-to-back tournaments on Friday and Saturday

"I was really impressed with the way he responded after a disappointment last week," Emory said. "He had a great week of practice and it showed."

Eller went 3-0 on Friday. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Hayden Thurnau of St. Paul in the first period and defeated Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst 7-1 in the semifinals. In the championship match, he beat Garret Kluthe of Ord 3-2.

After neither wrestler scored in the first period, Eller scored an escape in the second to take a 1-0 lead. Kluthe tied it up in the third with an escape of his own, but Eller scored the match-winning takedown 30 seconds into the third. Moments later, Kluthe scored an escape but wasn't able to take Eller down.

Reilly Miller won his first-ever gold medal at the Wood River Invite at 195 pounds before placing second at the NBC tournament at 220. Miller pinned all three of his opponents including a 59-second pin over Riley Gallaway of Amherst in the championship match.