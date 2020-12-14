Monarchs win back-to-back tournaments on Friday and Saturday

Aquinas wrestling pulled off a special feat this past weekend, winning not one but two tournament titles in just two days.
The Monarchs competed in the Wood River Invite on Friday and ran away in the team standings with 96 more points than second-place Amherst. Aquinas finished with six gold medalists.
The Monarchs had little time to rest or celebrate with a tournament the next day in North Bend Central. The rest of the field was no match for Aquinas once again. The Monarchs defeated second-place Logan View by 112.5 points to win another trophy. The team produced six medalists for the second day in a row.
"I thought we looked really sharp both days," co-head coach Roy Emory said. "The last two years this double has been pretty tough on us the second day, but I think the fact we are older and stronger and doing a better job managing weight this year really paid off on Saturday. We won a lot of big matches this week defeating a lot of rated foes."
Nolan Eller went 7-0 over the weekend, winning two gold medals. He defeated the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class C and the No. 2 ranked wrestler in Class B.
"I was really impressed with the way he responded after a disappointment last week," Emory said. "He had a great week of practice and it showed."
Eller went 3-0 on Friday. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Hayden Thurnau of St. Paul in the first period and defeated Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst 7-1 in the semifinals. In the championship match, he beat Garret Kluthe of Ord 3-2.
After neither wrestler scored in the first period, Eller scored an escape in the second to take a 1-0 lead. Kluthe tied it up in the third with an escape of his own, but Eller scored the match-winning takedown 30 seconds into the third. Moments later, Kluthe scored an escape but wasn't able to take Eller down.
Reilly Miller won his first-ever gold medal at the Wood River Invite at 195 pounds before placing second at the NBC tournament at 220. Miller pinned all three of his opponents including a 59-second pin over Riley Gallaway of Amherst in the championship match.
Grady Romshek placed fourth on Friday for his first varsity medal and then won the North Bend Invite Saturday to improve to 5-2 on the season. Romshek pinned his first three opponents on Saturday before defeating Trey Hill of Arlington 13-3 in the championship match.
Other gold medalists at the Wood River invite included Jakob Kavan (113), Zach Zitek (126), Hunter Vandenberg (138) and Christopher Nickolite (145).
Zitek, Noah Scott (132), Hunter Vandenberg (138) and Coy Meysenburg (285) won gold medals at North Bend.
Scott, Michael Andel (182) and Meysenburg all won silver on Friday, and Zander Kavan (120) and Ethan Schmid (152) earned bronze medals.
Jakob Kavan, Zander Kavan, Nickolite, Andel and Paul Buresh (195) all won silvers at NBC. Jacob Moravec (132) and Schmid both won bronze.
Through three tournaments, Zach Zitek (10-0) and Hunter Vandenberg (10-0) remain the two unbeaten wrestlers on the team.
Aquinas is in action next on Thursday in a dual against Central City.
"This week will be a test for our wrestlers," Emory said. "We face a tough Central City team on Thursday and then go to a Wahoo Invite that has some loaded brackets."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
