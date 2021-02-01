Monarchs win Dale Bonge Invite

Aquinas wrestling saw four wrestlers stand atop the podium at the end of the day at the Dale Bonge Invite on Saturday at Boone Central and raised yet another team trophy.
Hunter Vandenberg at 138 pounds, Nolan Eller at 160, Michael Andel at 182 and Reilly Miller at 195 were the gold medalists for the Monarchs. Aquinas has won nine events this season, six tournaments and three dual tournaments.
"The boys had a very good weekend on the mats," head coach Roy Emory said. "Almost every bracket had multiple guys that could earn a medal in a couple of weeks. We were competitive in almost every match throughout the day, only giving up five bonus-point wins as a team throughout the day.
"We also had five matches in which we flipped a result from earlier in the year, getting a win in a match we previously lost. That’s a great sign that we are continuing to improve. It was a nice way to finish the regular season."
Vandenberg went 3-0 with two pins over Colton Ray of Boone Central and Ayden Olson of Kearney JV before defeated Jayden Coulter of Pierce 4-2 in the first-place match.
Eller also went 2-0 with two pins. He pinned Nathan Upton of Ashland-Greenwood and Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scouts before defeating Michael Kruntorad of Pierce.
Andel went 4-0 with four pins. He defeated Chris Bilancini of Kearney JV, Clinch Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood, Richard Cleveland of Boone Central and Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Miller finished 3-0 with two pins. He pinned Jayden Young of Kearney JV and Luke Lambert of Ashland Greenwood before defeating Taylor Weber of Boone Central 7-0.
Jacob Kavan won a silver medal at 113. He went 2-1. He pinned Haydon Arrants of Kearney JV in the quarterfinals and defeated Carson Wood of Boone Central in the semifinals before losing to Hunter Benner of Elkhorn Valley 8-3.
Zach Zitek placed second at 126. He pinned Jackson Lavene of Kearney JV in the quarterfinals and defeated Brock Bolling of Pierce 5-0 in the semifinals. He lost in sudden victory to Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley 4-2.
Noah Scott finished second at 132. He pinned Adrian Martinez of Kearney JV in the second period and defeated Blake Bolling of Pierce 7-4. He ended the day with a loss to Ty Rainforth in the championship match.
Coy Meysenburg pinned his first two opponents, James Thomas of Nebraska Christian and Nick Erickson of Pierce, before losing to Nathan Scheer of St. Paul in the championship.
Grady Romshek won bronze at 106. He pinned his first two opponents before falling in the semifinals. Romshek bounced back to win two more and place third. Jacob Moravec also went 3-1 with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision at 145.
Zander Kavan placed fourth at 120. He won two matches including a 38-second pin over Payton Yates of O'Neill. Marcus Eickmeier finished in fourth at 170 with two pinfall victories.
Ethan Schmid placed fifth at 152. He pinned William Karmann of Boone Central twice including once in the fifth-place match.
Aquinas finished with 272.5 points, Boone Central totaled 211 points for second and O'Neil came in third with 198 points. The total number of teams was 11.
Aquinas will be in action next on Friday when it hosts the C3-A subdistrict. The tournament starts at 3 p.m.
Other teams in attendance include Centennial, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic and South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net