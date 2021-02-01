Monarchs win Dale Bonge Invite

Aquinas wrestling saw four wrestlers stand atop the podium at the end of the day at the Dale Bonge Invite on Saturday at Boone Central and raised yet another team trophy.

Hunter Vandenberg at 138 pounds, Nolan Eller at 160, Michael Andel at 182 and Reilly Miller at 195 were the gold medalists for the Monarchs. Aquinas has won nine events this season, six tournaments and three dual tournaments.

"The boys had a very good weekend on the mats," head coach Roy Emory said. "Almost every bracket had multiple guys that could earn a medal in a couple of weeks. We were competitive in almost every match throughout the day, only giving up five bonus-point wins as a team throughout the day.

"We also had five matches in which we flipped a result from earlier in the year, getting a win in a match we previously lost. That’s a great sign that we are continuing to improve. It was a nice way to finish the regular season."

Vandenberg went 3-0 with two pins over Colton Ray of Boone Central and Ayden Olson of Kearney JV before defeated Jayden Coulter of Pierce 4-2 in the first-place match.

Eller also went 2-0 with two pins. He pinned Nathan Upton of Ashland-Greenwood and Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scouts before defeating Michael Kruntorad of Pierce.