Monarchs wins 30th straight dual

Aquinas wrestling added five more dual victories on Saturday at the Northwest Dual Tournament in Grand Island to extend its dual win streak to 30 dating back to last season.
The Monarchs added wins over York, Northwest, Ogallala, Central City and Pierce.
Six Aquinas wrestlers finished the day undefeated: Noah Scott at 132 pounds, Hunter Vandenberg at 138, Christopher Nickolite at 145 and 152, Reilly Miller at 195 and 220, Paul Buresh at 220 and 195 and Coy Meysenburg at 220 and 285.
Aquinas 60, York 16: Aquinas used the help of seven forfeits and won three matches.
Zach Zitek pinned Thomas Ivey in the third period at 126, Marcus Eickmeier pinned Seth Erickson in the second period at 170 and Miller pinned Trenton Arndt of York in 33 seconds.
Aquinas 57, Northwest 21: Jakob Kavan started the dual off with a second-period pin against Caleb Alcorta at 113, the first of 10 Aquinas wins.
Zitek pinned Caleb Vokes at 126, Scott pinned Max Yendra at 132, Vandenberg pinned Zach Cooley in the second period, Nickolite received a forfeit at 145, Jacob Moravec pinned Ali Arends in the second period, Michael Andel pinned Joseph Stein in the first period at 182, Miller defeated Victor Isele 1-0 at 195, Buresh pinned Spencer Snodgrass in 49 seconds at 220 and Meysenburg pinned Billy SChleichardt in the second period.
Aquinas 49, Ogallala 18: The third dual was much of the same as the first two. Zitek, Scott, Vandenberg, Nickolite, Eller, Andel, Buresh, Miller, Meysenburg and Jacob Kavan all picked up wins.
Five of the victories came via pinfall including Eller's 34-second pin of Blake Wyatt.
Three other Monarchs managed to score bonus points including Zitek's 15-0 tech fall of Cole Stokey.
Aquinas 47, Central City 27: Aquinas defeated Central City for the second time this season as Scott, Nickolite, Eller, Andel, Miller and Meysenburg all pinned their opponents.
Aquinas 44, Pierce 21: The Monarchs had no problem in the first-place dual, going 9-5 against Pierce.
Andel, Miller, and Grady Romshek all pinned their opponents in the championship dual.
