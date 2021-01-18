Monarchs wins 30th straight dual

Aquinas wrestling added five more dual victories on Saturday at the Northwest Dual Tournament in Grand Island to extend its dual win streak to 30 dating back to last season.

The Monarchs added wins over York, Northwest, Ogallala, Central City and Pierce.

Six Aquinas wrestlers finished the day undefeated: Noah Scott at 132 pounds, Hunter Vandenberg at 138, Christopher Nickolite at 145 and 152, Reilly Miller at 195 and 220, Paul Buresh at 220 and 195 and Coy Meysenburg at 220 and 285.

Aquinas 60, York 16: Aquinas used the help of seven forfeits and won three matches.

Zach Zitek pinned Thomas Ivey in the third period at 126, Marcus Eickmeier pinned Seth Erickson in the second period at 170 and Miller pinned Trenton Arndt of York in 33 seconds.

Aquinas 57, Northwest 21: Jakob Kavan started the dual off with a second-period pin against Caleb Alcorta at 113, the first of 10 Aquinas wins.