Mustangs rally in fourth to beat Huskies

The Shelby-Rising City boys and McCool Junction were tied at 33-33 going into the fourth quarter when D-1 No. 8 Mustangs went on a 9-0 run for an eventual 44-39 Friday home loss for the Huskies.

Shelby-Rising City (1-4) led 25-23 at halftime after shutting McCool Junction (4-1) out in the second quarter.

"I thought for the most part we played well defensively and that gave us a chance to win this game," SRC head coach Grant Gabel said.

"McCool likes to push the ball and put pressure on their opponents and I thought we did a great job of neutralizing that. We just made too many mistakes in the fourth quarter to take command of the lead.

"We had back-to-back unlucky possessions late in the fourth that would have gave us a chance to take the lead. In the end, McCool made more plays down the stretch and hit their free throws to give them the advantage."

Gavin Dutton-Morrord led the Huskies with 13 points and Colin Wingard scored 12 and hauled in eight rebounds.

Micky Hoatson added nine points.

The Huskies struggled to slow down Owen McDonald who scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.