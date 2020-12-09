Napier hits buzzer beater to beat Howells-Dodge

It took just two games for Aquinas senior Kyle Napier to create a moment that might serve as the memory of the year. Napier hit a shot at the buzzer Tuesday

Napier hit a shot at the buzzer to send the Monarchs to 2-0 in a 49-47 victory at Howells-Dodge.

Aquinas had fallen into a 10-point halftime hole after scoring just four in the second quarter but closed to within three at the start of the fourth. Payton Davis then scored nine of his game-high 22 in the final eight minutes and Napier came through with the game winner.

"We wanted to get Kyle Napier the ball and have him drive hard to the rim, if he didn’t have a shot he had three shooters around him," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "Kyle did a great job of driving hard to the basket for a shot. Great execution from the players for a play we have never ran or practiced before."

The Monarchs had the ball with seven seconds left in a tied game. Napier drove to the basket and put up a shot that rattled out, but the senior grabbed his own rebound and tipped in the ball for a game-winning layup with one second remaining.

Howells-Dodge (1-2) attempted a full court pass, but time ran out before the Jaguars could get a shot up.