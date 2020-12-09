Napier hits buzzer beater to beat Howells-Dodge

It took just two games for Aquinas senior Kyle Napier to create a moment that might serve as the memory of the year. Napier hit a shot at the buzzer Tuesday
Napier hit a shot at the buzzer to send the Monarchs to 2-0 in a 49-47 victory at Howells-Dodge.
Aquinas had fallen into a 10-point halftime hole after scoring just four in the second quarter but closed to within three at the start of the fourth. Payton Davis then scored nine of his game-high 22 in the final eight minutes and Napier came through with the game winner.
"We wanted to get Kyle Napier the ball and have him drive hard to the rim, if he didn’t have a shot he had three shooters around him," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "Kyle did a great job of driving hard to the basket for a shot. Great execution from the players for a play we have never ran or practiced before."
The Monarchs had the ball with seven seconds left in a tied game. Napier drove to the basket and put up a shot that rattled out, but the senior grabbed his own rebound and tipped in the ball for a game-winning layup with one second remaining.
Howells-Dodge (1-2) attempted a full court pass, but time ran out before the Jaguars could get a shot up.
The Monarchs were down by one with 30 seconds to go when Davis tipped the ball away on defense and senior Brian Cech swiped it away for a steal. The Jaguars fouled Cech who converted 1 of 2 free throws for the tie.
Aquinas (2-0) led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter, but struggled to score in the second and trailed 32-22 at halftime. The Monarchs closed the gap to 35-33 in the third quarter and outscored the Jaguars 16-12 in the fourth.
"We didn’t rebound the ball well in the first half on the defensive side of the ball and we did a great job of that in the second half," Weiss said. "We were very patient in the second half for being down 10. We didn’t force anything and had a lot of great passes to the middle of the zone that allowed us to kick it out for open perimeter shots or dump it down to the low block for a layup.
"The keys for us was taking care of the ball and rebounding on the defensive side of the ball. Didn’t do the greatest on both of them and that’s why we were down by 10. We only had three to four turnovers in the second half and only allowed them four offensive rebounds in the second half which helped us come back into the game."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
