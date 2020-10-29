2 seek East Butler school board seat

The East Butler district has facilities in Dwight and Brainard. Jisa said the district also tends to focus more on what goes on in Brainard.

"They kind of leave Dwight people to fend for themselves," Jisa said.

For example, Jisa said, the school does not provide preschool transportation, which he said he would push for, especially to benefit families like his where one or both parents may work in Lincoln.

"Preschool is only half a day," Jisa said. "You're having to transport your kid either to preschool or back from preschool. It's tough to find someone to do that."

Meanwhile, Dan Zysset has served on the board for 12 years and is running to keep his south ward seat. Zysset, 57, said all six of his children have already gone through the East Butler school system, with the last graduating in 2017.

Although he doesn't have any kids still attending in the district, Zysset said he remains committed to its success and believes it is important for the board to have experienced members.