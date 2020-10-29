2 seek East Butler school board seat

Editor's note: Candidates were asked to provide their own headshots.
It's a two-man race for the south ward seat on the East Butler Public School District Board of Education this election.
Newcomer Brandon Jisa lives between Dwight and Valparaiso, about a mile from the Butler County line, and works in Lincoln as an engineering consultant. He graduated from East Butler in 2004 and currently has two children who attend school in the district.
Jisa, 34, said his focus is on boosting enrollment in the district.
"East Butler has a great preschool program," Jisa said. "We have a lot of kids that start at preschool and then they opt-out or transfer out and go to a school like Aquinas or Wahoo Neumann."
Jisa said East Butler is not prioritizing people who want to stay in the district. He said he would like to see children who attend preschool at East Butler continue in the district for at least a semester.
"If you go to a school for a semester, chances are you're probably not going anywhere ever unless you run into some sort of issue. And that brings enrollment back up," Jisa said.
The East Butler district has facilities in Dwight and Brainard. Jisa said the district also tends to focus more on what goes on in Brainard.
"They kind of leave Dwight people to fend for themselves," Jisa said.
For example, Jisa said, the school does not provide preschool transportation, which he said he would push for, especially to benefit families like his where one or both parents may work in Lincoln.
"Preschool is only half a day," Jisa said. "You're having to transport your kid either to preschool or back from preschool. It's tough to find someone to do that."
Meanwhile, Dan Zysset has served on the board for 12 years and is running to keep his south ward seat. Zysset, 57, said all six of his children have already gone through the East Butler school system, with the last graduating in 2017.
Although he doesn't have any kids still attending in the district, Zysset said he remains committed to its success and believes it is important for the board to have experienced members.
"You always have people coming on but you always need people that have been there a while, too, and have the experience to know what's going on and some of the history with the school and the board," Zysset said.
Zysset lives outside of Brainard and works in sales for a commercial roofing company. He said he hopes to see things through on a building expansion project that began at the Brainard school in the spring.
"It's a kitchen and commons area addition that we're putting on," Zysset said. "We put the addition on, we're moving our kitchen into the addition and the addition will also be a commons area with a concession stand."
Zysset said the building's kitchen was old and needed renovation, as did the area where lunch was served, which he said was an old gymnasium.
The work has been going well and is scheduled to finish up in January, Zysset said.
"The other priority for us is attendance. It's the way of a small rural school in Nebraska," Zysset said. "We're trying to investigate ways of getting kids to come to East Butler to maintain good attendance numbers."
The general election is Nov. 3.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
