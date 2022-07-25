$2M awarded to David City museum

Bone Creek Museum has been awarded $2,031,980 in grant funding made possible by Nebraska Legislative Bill 566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. This legislation was introduced to match private fundraising with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for shovel-ready capital projects stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum was originally awarded just $673,200 by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development — despite raising more than $2 million in private pledges last year. However, on Monday, the Bone Creek capital campaign’s steering committee received word the original award would be more than tripled.

“We’re thrilled,” said Ruth Thoendel, museum board president and member of the campaign’s steering committee. “It’s wonderful to know the state of Nebraska believes in Bone Creek’s impact enough to match our investment in Butler County’s future.”

Plans to expand Bone Creek Museum include restoring the historic Ford Building in downtown David City, which will secure 21,000 square feet for classroom opportunities, art galleries, events and more. This would represent an increase of nearly 20,000 square feet for the museum.

In total, the capital campaign has secured more than $4 million toward an expected total cost of about $7.9 million.

Bone Creek Museum is the nation’s only museum exclusively dedicated to agriculture-inspired art. The museum attracts visitors from all 50 states and 10 countries, houses national exhibitions while also supporting local and regional artists. The museum also hosts artist talks, panel discussions, workshops, hands-on educational programming, poetry readings, school field trips, humanities presentations and musical performances celebrating agricultural heritage and present-day themes for people of all ages.