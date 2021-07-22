4-H back in action at Butler County Fair

"And then I had a clay pot I turned in," Wyatt said.

He started doing 4-H as a clover kid.

"Mostly I did baking and some Legos," Wyatt said.

Wyatt's dad, Jimmy Schultz, added that Wyatt showed some lambs as a clover kid, though they belonged to someone else.

"That's what got him interested in it," Jimmy said.

Wyatt and his family live near Rising City. Jimmy said last year was Wyatt's first time showing his own livestock, specifically sheep and rabbits. Jimmy said Wyatt got reserve champion in 2020, which made him want to come back this year.

Jimmy said his family bought Wyatt's sheep in the spring.

"We've had them for two or three months," Jimmy said. "So he's been working with them for that long, with baseball and everything else in there, too."

Wyatt's grandpa, Butler County Ag Society Board Member Randy Schultz, said their family has kept sheep in Butler County since the 1960s.

"My brother had them up until two years ago and then there was about a year or two year gap," Randy said.

Randy said it's been nice to see the family tradition of showing sheep continue.

"(Wyatt) did a lot more work with them this year than he did last year. You could tell it made a big difference in the ring," Jimmy said. "...He put in the time, that's for sure."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

