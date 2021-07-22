4-H back in action at Butler County Fair

After a subdued affair last year due to COVID-19, 4-H was back in full force at the 2021 Butler County Fair.
Although competitive 4-H and FFA events still took place in 2020, the atmosphere was markedly different last week compared to a year ago, with more onlookers at the livestock shows and gaggles of people wandering the exhibit hall, even as early as the morning on July 15.
Later in the day, Butler County 4-H Assistant Rachel Fuxa said things had started off well.
"It takes a village and I owe it all to the people around me," Fuxa said.
Fuxa started as the 4-H assistant very recently. On July 15, she admitted to having been anxious about heading into the fair so soon after starting.
"But it's actually been going very well," Fuxa said.
That was certainly true for one 4-H'er in particular, Wyatt Schultz, who had beat his 2020 reserve placement with a 2021 champion title by noon that day, before most livestock competitions had even started.
Wyatt, 10, started off the 2021 fair particularly well with his performance at the 4-H sheep show in the morning of July 15. He showed five different sheep in various divisions and was named champion for junior sheep showmanship.
He also showed rabbits but, like many 4-H'ers, Wyatt didn't only do livestock. He also entered several static exhibits, including baking and Lego projects.
"And then I had a clay pot I turned in," Wyatt said.
He started doing 4-H as a clover kid.
"Mostly I did baking and some Legos," Wyatt said.
Wyatt's dad, Jimmy Schultz, added that Wyatt showed some lambs as a clover kid, though they belonged to someone else.
"That's what got him interested in it," Jimmy said.
Wyatt and his family live near Rising City. Jimmy said last year was Wyatt's first time showing his own livestock, specifically sheep and rabbits. Jimmy said Wyatt got reserve champion in 2020, which made him want to come back this year.
Jimmy said his family bought Wyatt's sheep in the spring.
"We've had them for two or three months," Jimmy said. "So he's been working with them for that long, with baseball and everything else in there, too."
Wyatt's grandpa, Butler County Ag Society Board Member Randy Schultz, said their family has kept sheep in Butler County since the 1960s.
"My brother had them up until two years ago and then there was about a year or two year gap," Randy said.
Randy said it's been nice to see the family tradition of showing sheep continue.
"(Wyatt) did a lot more work with them this year than he did last year. You could tell it made a big difference in the ring," Jimmy said. "...He put in the time, that's for sure."
