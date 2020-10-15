4-H robotics team to compete in February

Members of Butler County's 4-H robotics team can confirm that planning is everything.
That's why they will spend the next four months preparing for several hours of competition in February, building a robot and programming it to navigate through an obstacle course.
At competition, they will get a practice round and three attempts to rack up as many points as possible.
"And the practice round always works the best," Kristin Coufal said.
Kristin, 11, is one of three returning team members this year, with the others being Damian Miratsky, 10; and Eli Janak, 11. This is the first year for Josie Janak, 8; and Jett Bailey, 10.
Kids can join Butler County's team starting in third grade and participate through age 14.
Butler County 4-H Youth Extension Educator Katie Pleskac is in charge of the robotics team. She oversaw her first 4-H robotics team in 2009. Since then, the team has stayed small, usually fewer than 10 kids to keep things manageable, Pleskac said.
Each year, the Lego robotics league, FIRST Lego League Challenge, releases a scientific and real-world challenge that robotics teams must overcome. The challenges are based around a theme, which changes year to year.
This year's theme is "RePLAY," which focuses on tasks involving health, sports and fitness. The theme will influence the types of tasks that must be completed during the obstacle course. The layout of the obstacle course is released at the beginning of the season by Lego.
"Two years ago was space," Kristin said.
Before that, it was "City Shaper."
"Two years ago there was a thing in the middle and you had to take a piece from home and put it in it. Last year there was a swing and we had to take something and put it in there and let a person on a wheelchair go through," Kristin said, gesturing to the back of the practice course set up in the room where the team meets.
Every time you run the course it's different, according to Kristin's mother, Barb Coufal.
The wooden tables for the courses can warp and aren't always perfectly level. Moreover, there's variation in the behavior of wheels and gears and connectors.
And if you're even a centimeter off, Josie said, everything will fall apart.
But robotics competitions don't stop with the obstacle course. Teams must also give a presentation that deals with the year's theme, which is "RePLAY" this year.
"It's how do we incorporate play, how do we incorporate movement and what benefits to our healthy living could that give us," Pleskac said.
Teams are also tested on their teamwork with improvisational logic puzzles challenge they must overcome.
"It can be anything. I've seen challenges where they take a piece of paper and talk as a team to make the longest snake out of that piece of paper and how they need to cut it. In another one it was, 'How do we flip all these cups only touching one cup,'" Pleskac said.
Kids come away from the program with more than coding abilities, Pleskac noted. They develop skills in teambuilding, the design process, research and using the scientific method.
This year's season was delayed due to COVID-19, Pleskac said.
"Our qualifier will be in February and then the state championship. We don't have a tentative date but it's typically a couple of weeks after the last qualifier, so we're looking at early March," Pleskac said.
The team began meeting in September and will spend hours each week practicing and honing their skills leading up to competition, during which the energy is electric.
"There are absolutely no put-downs. And you don't lose a round, you find out at the end of the day who gets to go to state," Barb said. "So all day it's a pump up day."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
