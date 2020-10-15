4-H robotics team to compete in February

This year's theme is "RePLAY," which focuses on tasks involving health, sports and fitness. The theme will influence the types of tasks that must be completed during the obstacle course. The layout of the obstacle course is released at the beginning of the season by Lego.

"Two years ago was space," Kristin said.

Before that, it was "City Shaper."

"Two years ago there was a thing in the middle and you had to take a piece from home and put it in it. Last year there was a swing and we had to take something and put it in there and let a person on a wheelchair go through," Kristin said, gesturing to the back of the practice course set up in the room where the team meets.

Every time you run the course it's different, according to Kristin's mother, Barb Coufal.

The wooden tables for the courses can warp and aren't always perfectly level. Moreover, there's variation in the behavior of wheels and gears and connectors.

And if you're even a centimeter off, Josie said, everything will fall apart.

But robotics competitions don't stop with the obstacle course. Teams must also give a presentation that deals with the year's theme, which is "RePLAY" this year.