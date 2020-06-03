4-H STEM reading connections has gone virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Looking for a way your child can be involved in the summer program any time, any place? Nebraska 4-H has you covered.

Nebraska 4-H is offering 4-H STEM Reading Connections virtually. This is the same great program that has been offered in partnership with local libraries each summer across the state for the past 10 years.

New this year, Nebraska 4-H has created a series of four interactive videos that coincide with this year’s summer reading theme, "Imagine Your Story." These videos are created with youth grades K-6th in mind and each have fun myth buster twists. Each lesson has a featured story that is read for added convenience. Book recommendations are highlighted to keep your avid readers engaged between lessons.

The 4-H STEM Reading Connections videos are hands-on and interactive. A list of simple supplies found around the house accompany each of the lessons so youth can be engaged and learn right along with the presenter.

Featured videos include:

Germs, Germs Everywhere