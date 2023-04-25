The Butler County Chamber of Commerce celebrate the progress of local business 4th Street Salon Suites with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held April 12.

Sara Neujahr, a Rising City native who is now living in Shelby, opened 4th Street Salon Suites in March after purchasing the former city office building at 557 N. Fourth St. in David City. She had been in this business for four years but at a different location in town.

Neujahr is the owner and she works with other individuals to provide a range of salon services. Neujahr herself provides nail services and the boutique, Ashley Berg offers pedicures and facials, Haley Ayers is a cosmetologist and Miranda Pelan is a hair stylist and barber.

Neujahr said she opened the business for the freedom to travel, take care of her children and go to their sporting events and be there for her family.

Neujahr added the response from the community has been “absolutely amazing.”

“Everyone has been so excited, and we have been so busy now,” Neujahr said. “I think it is just what David City needs!”

The business has a Facebook page at facebook.com/4thStreetSalonSuites.