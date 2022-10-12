'A great attitude': Gahan credits faith, support system in battling breast cancer

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Banner-Press is publishing a series, “Think pink,” sharing the stories of community members who battled or are currently battling breast cancer.

Eileen Gahan’s strong faith and great support system helped her get through her breast cancer journey.

Eileen, a teacher at Schuyler Elementary School, moved to David City about 12 years ago so she and her husband, Paul, could continue their children’s Catholic educations.

In March 2021, Eileen said she noticed a lump on her left breast. Because there was not a history of breast cancer in their family, she thought it was a cyst.

“I had done a mammogram like two years prior to that and it didn’t show anything so I wasn’t really worried about it,” Eileen said. “My girls and I took a trip to Austin, Texas, and I noticed it was kind of getting bigger. I noticed some changes in my breast.”

At the time, she added, her co-teacher’s wife was going through cancer treatment so she decided to wait on getting checked out. In May 2021, she received a mammogram at Butler County Health Care Center and they sent her to Columbus for a biopsy.

“I knew when he was going into my axillary area [armpit area] under my left arm, I knew it wasn’t good. I knew it had spread,” she recalled.

She noted now that she shouldn’t have pushed back her mammogram, and that her cancer most likely would not have spread into her axillary area if it was caught sooner.

Eileen said she has several sisters who are nurses and, after talking with them, decided to seek treatment at Nebraska Med Center in Omaha. She saw the doctors there two weeks later, and she was diagnosed with stage 2B, because of the size of the tumor and that it had metastasized into her left axillary area. They also told her the cancer was HER2 positive, meaning it was fueled by estrogen.

Paul noted when he and Eileen first heard the diagnosis, they felt hurt and a little sorry for themselves.

“Within a couple of days, we decided that we’re going to fight the cancer and do everything we possibly could to return her to health. And that’s exactly what we did,” Paul said.

Eileen had six rounds of chemo every three weeks for 18 weeks. Her students, fifth graders, reacted well to the news, the fact that she would be gone sometimes for appointments and were understanding when she started wearing a scarf to school once her hair fell out, she added.

Eileen’s surgical oncologist wanted her to have a lumpectomy and, after talking with Paul they decided to have both of her breasts removed without reconstruction.

“We told them if they go into surgery and they find any cancer in my lymph nodes to remove all of them, and they did find two positive lymph nodes still with cancer,” Eileen said. “They removed all my lymph nodes under my arm, so I wear a sleeve because I do have problems with lymphedema already.”

Once she recovered from the surgery, the doctors wanted her to undergo radiation but she was unable to travel to Omaha every day after work. She received her radiation treatment at Columbus Cancer Care. After the radiation was done, cancer was discovered in her lymph nodes so she did 14 more rounds of chemo.

Eileen had also discovered she has the ATM gene, which she had not known she received from her dad’s side of the family. The gene makes its carriers more susceptible to certain cancers, including breast, ovarian and pancreatic.

Eileen said she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to decrease her risk of getting ovarian cancer because her grandmother had died from the disease. She noted she will need to be careful about pancreatic cancer in the future.

Since discovering she has the ATM gene, Eileen’s daughters have been tested and her youngest daughter has the gene. She’s only 25 but already takes precautions against breast cancer, including exams every six months, Eileen said, and once she turns 40, she will need a mammogram and then an MRI six months later.

Eileen’s last day of treatment was Sept. 13. She still needs to take medication for neuropathy (a side effect from her last round of chemo) and an estrogen blocker. She will have checkups every six months.

“I feel good, my hair’s back. I have energy,” Eileen said. “Honestly I feel like I am in better shape now than I was before my cancer because I watch what I eat. I drink a lot of water, and I exercise.”

Eileen is the youngest of 12 siblings and Paul comes from a family of nine, she noted. Between their families, there was always somebody available to take her to treatments and Paul didn’t have to take time off of work.

Eileen’s other support included friends, co-workers and a group called Project Pink’d which provides assistance to breast cancer survivors in Nebraska and western Iowa.

But, her faith was a huge part.

“When I found out that I had cancer, the first thing I did was go light a candle at church,” Eileen said. “It is scary because you don’t know what is going to happen, but I have a really strong faith.”

Paul also noted the family’s strong faith and great support system, as well as the tremendous medical care Eileen received.

“Eileen was amazing, with this whole process of diagnosis and the course of treatment and all the follow-ups,” Paul said. “She had a great attitude, a positive attitude, and combining that with her strong faith, she was really an inspiration to all of us in her family.”

Eileen said she always tried to stay positive during her struggle as her mother also had cancer and always stayed positive as well. Eileen was 22 when her mother died but still maintained a positive mindset in her own cancer battle.

Keep a positive attitude is what she would say to encourage others facing cancer, as well as researching where they’re going to get treatment and their doctors, she added.

“I think that’s the thing that I tried to do is really stay positive through all of this. Not that I didn’t have bad days, you know, there were days where I would just kind of feel sorry for myself,” Eileen said. “I tried to stay as [close to] my routine as normal as possible. I wanted cancer to know that it wasn’t going to change the way I did things or how I lived or what I did.”