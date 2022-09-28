A hard worker: Pierce a leader at East Butler

Editor's note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas, David City Public and East Butler.

East Butler Public Schools' Alex Pierce is one who other kids gravitate towards and is a natural leader, according to ag teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) adviser Jenny Kocian.

The 18-year-old senior, who’s the son of Duane and Wendy Pierce of Brainard, is a good role model, Kocian continued. It’s the little things that make him a positive influence, she added.

“He puts a lot of effort into his work. He’s kind to everybody, and in this world I think that goes a long way. He has a fabulous work ethic, whether it's with his homework or with working part-time jobs,” Kocian said, mentioning Pierce’s job with an area farmer. “He really sought that job out and is continuing to work for that particular farmer, just so that he can learn more since he doesn't have the traditional agriculture background.”

Pierce said showing livestock, being and working outdoors, staying active and spending time with friends and family are among his favorite things to do.

Along with FFA, Pierce remains busy with a wide plethora of activities including: Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Future Business Leaders of America; National Honor Society; student council; one act; band and speech, along with basketball, track and cross country.

“I just love the different involvement and the different areas of interest in all of them. I think that’s really cool,” he said.

Notably, Pierce mentioned his love for track and his competitive spirit.

“I've run ever since I've been a little kid,” he said. “It's basically all I can remember that I started doing. I've been broke my arm one time running. Track and field, it's always been a part of my life.”

Pierce said the wide variety of different activities helps him grow as a person.

“If you just choose one thing, you can't really get much out of it,” he added. “I think if you choose a lot of different interests, that's kind of how you can really grasp your own base [and] … for your future careers, I think too.”

In addition to his job at a farm, Pierce also helps out with the Butler County Area Future Fund, which provides grants for community efforts.

“One off the top of my head I know is here in Brainard, they funded for the bathrooms at the city park. So I was really fun to be a part of, sitting in on those meetings,” Pierce said.

However, it’s his love of all things ag and his job on the farm that really impacts him.

“It really shows that you have to work hard. And it really takes a lot of time commitment,” Pierce said. “I've learned that, throughout my high school career, it's a time commitment for a lot of different things. The time commitment and dedication and also hard work that it takes for a lot of stuff is really nice.”

Pierce said after graduating from East Butler, he plans on attending a four-year college in Nebraska and studying agribusiness while possibly continuing to participate in track.

Wherever he ends up going, Pierce noted he’ll come back to the small community he loves so much.

“I want to come back into my own little Brainard,” he said. “I love Brainard so much so I just really want to come back and I want to help with East Butler as much as I can when I'm older.”

Kocian noted that Pierce is always taking initiative and wanting to know more about the ag field. Early on, she added, he most likely didn’t have an interest in the subject but it has turned into his future career path.

“Over the course of time, he developed a passion and kind of a career and college plan that involves ag business or ag education,” Kocian said. “In the classroom Alex is genuine. He's always courteous to other people. He can speak to little kids, he can speak to adults. He is very well spoken with all ages, works hard in the classroom and outside of the classroom with his other extracurricular activities as well.”