A helping hand: Yindrick makes positive impact at Aquinas

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas, David City Public and East Butler.

Aquinas Catholic High School senior Mara Yindrick is a compassionate leader who is known for going out of her way to help others, according to business and broadcasting teacher Tony Smith.

Yindrick, 17, is involved in the student council and volunteered to head a fundraiser for an Aquinas graduate who got into a bad car accident.

“She took that on, she said, ‘I’ll do it. I’ll take care of it.’ She lined it up. She made the announcement before the volleyball game,” Smith said. “She’s even on volleyball team and got the bucket pass for donations around the volleyball game. It’s just the type of person she is.”

Yindrick is the daughter of Bill and Melissa Yindrick of David City. She takes part in a variety of activities at school, including volleyball, one act, musical, student council, broadcasting, show choir and band. She’s also involved in SOUL (Serving Others Under Love) Club, which does an angel tree and other projects.

Yindrick is the president for Teens for Life.

“It is our club here at Aquinas where we promote our pro-life views and discuss women’s rights so that we know that women are valued and that we care about that,” Yindrick said. “We go and pray at Planned Parenthood once a month. We have meetings, and every year we do a couple of different fundraisers to help donate money to different women’s organizations.”

Yindrick said her faith is something that’s very important to her, and she’s grown up in the St. Mary’s parish and Aquinas school system.

“I’ve grown up in a really faith- and moral-based house. That has just influenced my life in general feeling like I have a strong base at home, and then coming to a school where every day we have a class that is about our faith. We have opportunities to go to the chapel and pray every week at least then we go to Mass two times a week. It’s really nice to be able to have that as the backbone of everything that you do,” Yindrick said.

“If I didn’t go to a Catholic school, it’d be my choice to make it my backbone but here it’s already woven in, and so it makes it easier to be able to have that in your life.”

Yindrick noted that Aquinas is a tight-woven community.

“I really enjoy being able to know there’s a lot of people that I could go to talk to or that I can walk around town and know a lot of people,” she added.

With the small size of Aquinas, she said she has the opportunity to pursue varied interests.

“Being in a small school you’re able to do that and really figure out what you really enjoy because you have the opportunity to try such a broad spectrum of things,” she said. “I like being able to not choose one thing, being able to have lots of interests and be able to do those things.”

Smith described Yindrick as an empathic person who takes care of those around her and isn’t afraid to take things on herself.

In his broadcasting class, Yindrick is creative and a big help to him, Smith added, noting that Yindrick will be assisting his class while he is taking part in a new coaching role.

Yindrick made an introductory video of the volleyball team that’s now played when the team is being introduced. It’s one of the better videos to come out of his class, Smith said.

“She’s always got a good attitude,” Smith said. “Everyone seems to love Mara. I never have heard a negative thing out of anyone else regarding her and how she interacts with them.”

Additionally, Yindrick shows cattle in 4-H, and has also shown sheep and horses. A family friend lets her show their cattle and she said she enjoys going over to their place to work.

As part of her senior service, Yindrick lends a hand at the local veterinary clinic, where she helps with basic exams, cleaning and other chores.

“I’m interested in animal science. So I like being able to go and see and it kind of helps me decide and navigate if that’s really like what I want to do with my life,” Yinrick said, noting she thinks she may pursue a veterinary technology degree after graduating from Aquinas.

Overall, Yinrick said, being involved in the community has taught her how to be around others and helped her make connections.

“As an adult, I can see myself coming back in this area, so finding a job or just being comfortable knowing people around here, especially with 4-H,” Yindrick said. “I’ve just met a lot of people especially that are in the realm and enjoy things that I do too.”