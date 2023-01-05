A top notch student: Lacie Hartman a leader at Aquinas Catholic High School

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

From sports to drama, Aquinas Catholic High School’s Lacie Hartman does it all.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of Bryon and Kristin Hartman of David City, has always been active.

“I came out of the womb playing soccer,” Hartman said, adding her dad is a big soccer fan.

Personally, she said, she likes how soccer has both individual and team aspects to it.

Last year, Hartman was one of three to be the first Aquinas students to be on the roster for the Columbus Scotus Central Catholic soccer team. It was the first year of the co-op.

“We made it to state and that was my first time making it to state in a sport,” Hartman said. “I scored a couple goals there, so that was just insane because I grew up playing soccer but it wasn’t as competitive, and then being competitive and doing really well was really cool.”

Along with soccer, the senior keeps busy by staying involved in softball, basketball, SOUL Club, drama, musical, one act, show choir, regular choir, band and jazz band. She plays clarinet in regular band and saxophone for jazz band.

Aquinas journalism teacher Jean Brown noted that Hartman is a song leader in the choir for Mass, is a member of National Honor Society and student council, leads in school drama productions and is an editor of the school newspaper and contributor to the yearbook.

Brown said she has been Hartman’s teacher for the past four years, has worked with Hartman for the school’s fall play production and has Hartman as her student assistant.

“Lacie is a top notch type of student,” Brown said. “She is a hard worker, and she has a ‘never say die’ type of attitude. She has been a pleasure to have in the classroom, as well as a pleasure to work with in activities outside of the classroom.”

Hartman is also very intelligent, Brown added.

“She is very determined at whatever task she sets her mind to,” Brown said. “She is a terrific leader in the classroom, as well as in her activities. She is a true mentor to the younger classmen.”

Hartman was back at a state competition this year for one act. Aquinas performed “Radium Girls,” which is based on the true story of a group of women in the early 20th century who, unbeknownst to them, experienced radiation poisoning while painting watch dials with self-luminous paint.

Aquinas placed first in the 2022 Class C-1 Play Production Championship. Hartman called the experience “insane.”

“I wasn’t the main girl but I was probably second or third in line…” she said. “My whole one act career went full circle because we won state freshman year, and I like barely on stage. But this year we won again, and I was actually on stage. It was mind boggling.”

She noted being involved allows her to make a wide range of friends.

“You meet so many new people. You learn so many different things for sure,” Hartman said. “If you only did sports, only grow up around sports, you only know that. Doing drama and doing music and doing sports, you get you have so much more knowledge that some people don’t have.”

Hartman takes the broadcasting class at Aquinas and said she likes to film video during the school day and edit it at home. She added she enjoys reading and writing stories for her journalism class.

Hartman said she plans on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in sports media and broadcasting. She is considering a career as a news broadcast reporter, she added.

She described herself as very outgoing.

“Putting myself out there is something that I’m very comfortable with,” Hartman said.

According to Brown, Hartman’s impact on the student body can be seen daily.

“One of her responsibilities this year is to the keep the announcement screen in the hallway up to date. She works on this every day,” Brown said. “Additional, Lacie is very generous with her talents, always helping younger students or participating in school activities.”

Hartman has five siblings – three brothers and two sisters, though she added the age gap between her oldest brother and youngest brother is about 16 years.

Growing up in a big family is chaotic, she added.

“It never stops, it’s never quiet,” Hartman said. “It’s what you think a big family would be. You never run out of friends, that’s for sure. If you’re bored, you’ve got five siblings to go find someone to play with.”

However, she said she loves having a big family.

“I want to have like five kids when I get married,” Hartman said. “Come from big family, have a big family.”

When asked what she does outside of school, Hartman said, “Here’s the thing, I like live inside the school building. I go to St. Mary’s Parish, so I help out a lot there with things such as Totus Tuus (youth group) in the summer or just helping the priests with things that they need around the church, just being involved in the church.”

She added she enjoys Aquinas because it’s a Christ-focused school.

“Being Catholic is a really big part for me,” Hartman said. “Having that and knowing … it’s the expectation of a Catholic school (that) you can go up to someone and they’re going to be nice to you. I feel like that’s a fairly well description of Aquinas.”