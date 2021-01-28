'A very gentle man': Troupe family donates to St. Mary's Catholic Church

The family of a David City-born man is donating at least $5,000 to help restore the adoration chapel in the church that saved him.
Yarmel E. "Tom" Troupe passed away on Dec. 15 at the age of 92. He passed away in Omaha, which was where he lived most of his life, but he was born and raised in David City.
"He was a convert to the Catholic church," Tom's son, David Troupe, said. "My dad felt like he was saved by the nuns at St. Mary's."
Following Tom's death, his family is donating to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 580 I St. in David City, to help pay for restoration work to its adoration chapel.
St. Mary's Church Office Manager Heather Oltmer said the chapel has always been a part of the church.
"It used to be a classroom back in the day and then they turned it into an adoration chapel. Now we're remodeling it even further and making the adoration chapel bigger and opening it up to use the high ceiling," Oltmer said.
For the last five or six years, St. Mary's has been undergoing renovations and restoration work. The adoration chapel is the finishing touch on those renovations.
"This is the last hurdle, this chapel. It's one of the last things," Oltmer said.
David said Tom never missed Mass, and he was a member of the adoration society at St. Robert Bellarmine in Omaha for over 30 years.
"He had such a soft spot in his heart for David City," David said.
Tom's father was a traveling salesman so his childhood lacked structure.
"My dad was, according to him, running with the wrong crowd when he was really young," David said. "The nuns kind of corralled these kids and led them into the church and my dad really felt like that saved him. He felt like he might be going down the wrong path."
It would seem the nuns' guidance stuck. David said he will always remember his father as a "gentleman of the old order."
"My father never swore. He was a person who would stand up when a woman entered the room. Just a very gentle man and hardly ever raised his voice, always in control of his emotions," David said.
Tom attended St. Mary’s, where he served as an altar boy, and he attended both David City Elementary and St. Mary’s Catholic School.
After graduating from David City High School in 1945, Tom attended the University of Nebraska Land Business College and then landed a job with the FBI as a fingerprint reader.
Tom was drafted for the Korean War in 1950 and spent two years overseas in Japan and Korea before being honorably discharged in 1962.
"Upon returning home he was employed by First National Bank in David City. In 1954 he moved to Omaha to take a position with the Omaha National Bank (now First Bank), where he retired in 1989 as an auditing officer," David wrote in a Jan. 14 email to The Banner-Press.
Even after leaving David City, Tom remained a devout Catholic. His funeral services were held on Dec. 19 at St. Robert Bellarmine, where he and his family have been parishioners for 50 years.
He was buried in Omaha's Resurrection Cemetery, close to his wife of 65 years, Lorraine, and their sons David, Douglas and Robert, all of whom live in Omaha.
According to Tom's obituary, he is also survived by his daughter, Kristi Nolde of Lincoln; two granddaughters, Katie Reid and Lauren Funke; his sister, Eireen Rybak; and many nieces and nephews.