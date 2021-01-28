'A very gentle man': Troupe family donates to St. Mary's Catholic Church

"This is the last hurdle, this chapel. It's one of the last things," Oltmer said.

David said Tom never missed Mass, and he was a member of the adoration society at St. Robert Bellarmine in Omaha for over 30 years.

"He had such a soft spot in his heart for David City," David said.

Tom's father was a traveling salesman so his childhood lacked structure.

"My dad was, according to him, running with the wrong crowd when he was really young," David said. "The nuns kind of corralled these kids and led them into the church and my dad really felt like that saved him. He felt like he might be going down the wrong path."

It would seem the nuns' guidance stuck. David said he will always remember his father as a "gentleman of the old order."

"My father never swore. He was a person who would stand up when a woman entered the room. Just a very gentle man and hardly ever raised his voice, always in control of his emotions," David said.