Ag programs kick off in Butler County

What’s going on in Ag?

Programs are in full swing and there are several great ag related programs coming up in our area. The first being Private Pesticide recertification trainings, for this year due to COVID health guidelines, all in-person classes are requiring pre-registration across the state. If you need to recertify you have likely already received a letter from your local extension office. The letter will outline several options for recertification, including in-person trainings. We are asking that you please contact your local extension office if you have questions or need assistance in registering for a private pesticide class in your area.

Do you like podcasts? Check out the CropWatch Podcast where Extension Educators Michael Sindelar and I talk to specialists and researchers across the state about issues and research going on here in Nebraska. In the first episode of 2021 we talk with Dr. Justin McMechan about soybean gall midge. Dr. McMechan elaborates on finding soybean gall midge in Nebraska, scouting for this pest, and what he and several other researchers, from surrounding states, have learned so far about possible management options of this new species, identified in 2018. You can find this CropWatch Podcast and previous episodes at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/subscribe-cropwatch-podcast.