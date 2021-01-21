Ag programs kick off in Butler County

What’s going on in Ag?
Programs are in full swing and there are several great ag related programs coming up in our area. The first being Private Pesticide recertification trainings, for this year due to COVID health guidelines, all in-person classes are requiring pre-registration across the state. If you need to recertify you have likely already received a letter from your local extension office. The letter will outline several options for recertification, including in-person trainings. We are asking that you please contact your local extension office if you have questions or need assistance in registering for a private pesticide class in your area.
Do you like podcasts? Check out the CropWatch Podcast where Extension Educators Michael Sindelar and I talk to specialists and researchers across the state about issues and research going on here in Nebraska. In the first episode of 2021 we talk with Dr. Justin McMechan about soybean gall midge. Dr. McMechan elaborates on finding soybean gall midge in Nebraska, scouting for this pest, and what he and several other researchers, from surrounding states, have learned so far about possible management options of this new species, identified in 2018. You can find this CropWatch Podcast and previous episodes at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/subscribe-cropwatch-podcast.
Mark your calendars for the Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11. This free conference will be offered virtually online and at select watch site locations around the state, for those who prefer to view the live streamed event. Check-in will start at 12:30 p.m. and the program will run from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This year’s focus is on optimizing cover crop in your operation and assessing your soil health. Additional topics to be covered include: the economics of using cover crops, impacts of cover crops on cash crops, soil sensing, resilient soils to achieve optimum productivity, On-Farm research of cover crops in a 3-crop rotation and grazing cover crops. Pre-registration is required for in-person location and is open. Please visit https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference/ for registration, agenda and available watch site locations across the state.
The annual Nebraska On-Farm Research Network Results Update Meetings will allow producers the opportunity to learn about research being done in collaboration with fellow farmers around the state and Nebraska Extension On-Farm Research Network. This meeting will be offered virtually via zoom and at select locations across the state. Pre-Registration is required to attend these meetings. Visit Go.unl.edu/2021onfarmresearch for the agenda, watch locations and to register or by calling 1-402-624-8030. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program running from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The On-Farm Research Network Results Update meeting will be held locally on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Hruska Library, 399 N. 5th St. in David City and Friday, Feb. 26 at the Ag Hall building at the Polk County Fair Grounds in Osceola. Topics of discussion will include analyzing results from producers in the area, the NRCS Soil Health Demo Farm Projects, Manure and Mulch application for Crop Production and Soil Properties, Sensor Based Nitrogen Management for Dryland Corn, Sensor based fertigation, Precision Nitrogen Management project, and upcoming research opportunities.
For updated information on crops in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/.
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.