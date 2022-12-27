AGP shares plans for David City facility

Representatives from Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) were on hand at the Dec. 19 meeting of the Butler County Board of Supervisors to share plans for the incoming soybean plant coming to David City.

AGP Vice President of Finance Paul Wahlmeier explained that AGP is the largest soybean processor in the world. AGP is owned by its members, there are about 158 members who in turn have 250,000 farmers that own those cooperatives.

Their members have more soybeans than they process themselves, Wahlmeier said, which is where AGP comes in.

“When we generate value, when we generate earnings, those get distributed back to our members and into the local communities in which we create them,” Wahlmeier said.

AGP primarily takes soybeans to make soybean meal, for animals such as pigs and chickens, and soybean oil for food products, he added. They are also using it in the renewable fuel market to produce biodiesel, he said.

About 150,000 bushels of soybeans will be processed a day at the plant, and an estimated 85 to 100 jobs will be created.

AGP Chief Operations Officer Lou Rickers said on the renewable diesel side, there will be a facility in which crude soybean oil will be degummed. The gum will go into food products.

Fuel is the next growth for soybeans, Rickers added.

“We're looking to obviously supply those markets that produce renewable diesel using soybean oil as a feedstock,” he said. “We degum it because it transports better and it's better utilized by those in customers, as opposed to them having to degum themselves.”

AGP has an export facility in Washington as there is a big growth in protein demand globally, he said.

The David City plant will be AGP’s 11th soybean facility and second in Nebraska, the other being located in Hastings. There are six plants in Iowa, one in Missouri, one in Minnesota and one in South Dakota, Wahlmeier said.

When AGP seeks expansion opportunities, officials consider where their members are located, access to destination markets and road rail and utilities, which they found in David City.

Rickers the soybean play will be built slightly northwest of David City. The site was chosen due to its access to infrastructure, rail logistics and Highway 15 being to the east.

“Generally speaking as grain flows and soybean flows, soybeans will flow off the farm from the north to the south primarily,” Rickers said. “If you have a processing plant, ADM does in Lincoln, so we're probably not going to pull soybeans from the south coming north. The reason that we're on more of the north side of town and the northwest corner is to keep as much traffic out of town as we can.”

It’s planned to pave Highway 15 west out to the plant site, Rickers added. AGP expects about 300 to 350 trucks per day on average five days a week, and there will be some trucks on the weekends.

The City of David City had also been undergoing some planning for infrastructure upgrades – water and sewer development – prior to AGP approaching them about the plant.

“On the front end of that we can obviously plan for and accommodate what right size needs to be there and work with the city planners for what growth is going to occur in Butler County and David City as well,” Rickers said.

“We have a large membership in Nebraska, we want to return the value to our members and to the farmers in Nebraska. So that's another reason David City was selected as well.”

AGP has been working with Butler Public Power District and David City power, as well as road developers, and are putting in measures necessary to control runoff, Rickers said. They must meet and comply with state and federal law, and are working with the Corp of Engineers, he added.

Notably, there will be dry ponds on site, he said.

“We typically operate in communities between 1,000 and 5,000 people, and we're very good neighbors,” Rickers said, noting AGP has surveyed the property, surveys the hydraulics and the soil and know how the water will flow in the area.

“We've done this before. And we work pretty well with the community and the surrounding areas and trade, etc., to develop the sites.”

Roughly 12 miles of total rail will be located at the site and an overpass will be established, the AGP representatives said.

When asked how AGP would communicate a railroad switch, they responded the majority of the time there will not be one.

AGP was also asked how much waste will result from processing 150,000 bushels.

“We'll use about 400 gallons per minute of water, approximate there, or 210 million gallons per year,” Rickers said. “With that 150,000 bushels per day, we'll produce about 99 gallons of wastewater or about 174 gallons per minute.”

Those figures are being used while working with the City of David City to develop infrastructure and utilities, he added.

Additionally, there will also be one entrance in and out of the plant on 37 Road, with a separate access for emergency services.

In other business, the board mulled over the number of deputies to authorize for the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Butler County and the City of David City have been in negotiations for its law enforcement contract, in which the sheriff's office provides law enforcement to the city.

Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said at full staff, the sheriff's office has 10 but they are currently down five deputies. Prior to the contract, the sheriff's office had six deputies plus the sheriff.

If the sheriff's office were reduced to six deputies, two more would still need to be hired.

Whitmore said he was concerned over contract negotiations leading to David City no longer providing three deputies. If that happened, Whitmore said, he does not want the board to be put into the situation in which they would have to cut staff.

Sheriff Tom Dion and Deputy Bill Drozd noted concerns over being short staffed.

“We're relying on the city to provide for those three deputies. And we say, 'you can hire...' if we're not getting the money from the city, we're going to have to have a budget hearing," Whitmore said.

A special joint meeting of the county board and David City Council had been scheduled for Dec. 20, and supervisors decided to wait until after that meeting to talk about allowing more than two deputies to be hired. The meeting was canceled due to bad weather, and will be rescheduled at a later date.