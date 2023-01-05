Aim for a healthier weight

Are you someone who likes to set a goal in January about your weight? Gain or lose. If so, learn what a healthy weight would look like for you. Your health care provider or registered dietician can help you in this way. Also, check out this link to learn more: http://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/assessing/index.html

Think about these tips for moving toward a healthier weight:

Make sure you are safe to make a change. Check with your doctor before you start on any new activity and/or eating routine.

Plan on eating better instead of “going on a diet.” Follow a plan that you can stay with for life. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 help people of all ages to eat healthier: https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov/

Being active, along with your eating plan, helps you have greater success. The basic guidelines are:Do at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week, such as brisk walking. Or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as jogging. Or a mix of the two.

Do strength training activity two or more days a week, such as lifting weights or using a stretch band.

Keep temptations out of the house. Willpower isn’t enough to maintain a healthy weight. Don’t bring home food you don’t want to eat.

Sleep can help you! Too little sleep increases hunger. It also triggers hormones that tell your body to hold on to fat. Follow a sleep routine and be active to help have better sleep.

Track your progress. Writing down what you put in your mouth sets you up for the best success. Recheck your numbers along the way, but not too often. Give yourself a reward for all those small successes toward your bigger goal.

Be patient with yourself. Change takes time. Take a break when you need it.

Find your “Why”. Write down why you want to be at a healthier weight. Is it so you have energy to play with your grandkids? Is it so that you have a better blood pressure? Read your “Why” often to help you stay focused on your goals.

For more tips, go to https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/managing/healthy-weight.html

Benefits of being at a healthier weight

Even a small weight loss, such as 5% to 10% of your total body weight, is likely to help your health. You may see a good change in your blood pressure, blood cholesterol, and/or blood sugar.

What does a 5 to 10 percent weight loss mean? If you weigh 200 pounds, a 5% weight loss equals 10 pounds, bringing your weight down to 190 pounds. While this weight for some people still may be in the “overweight” or “obese” range, this amount of weight loss can lessen the chance for many health problems, such as heart disease and high blood sugar.