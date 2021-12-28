Airport's new fuel system up and running

Installed by Kirkham Michael, a new fuel system at the David City Municipal Airport is set and ready to go.

"They've sold gas a few times," City Administrator Clayton Keller said during a Dec. 8 David City council meeting.

The cost of the new fuel system -- which will end up being no more than $308,000 -- was 100% covered by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, distributed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

"The FAA gives the city $150,000 a year to put toward airport improvements. We can save that money up for four years and get $150,000 each year until we hit $600,000. We can spend the money as we're getting it or we can wait," Keller told the Banner-Press. "In this instance, we're using about $300,000 for the fuel system."

Normally, the AIP funds can be used to cover 90% of a project's cost, while the city would have to put up the other 10%. But, a federal COVID-19 stimulus package upped that contribution to 100% for airport projects already in the FAA's funding pipeline.

Only projects that had been bid and were ready to go by May 3, 2021, were eligible for 100% coverage. Luckily, David City's was one of those.

The new system lifts a burden from the shoulders of David City Streets Department employees and even members of the Butler County Sheriff's Department, who previously had to go out to the airport to facilitate transactions any time someone wanted to fuel up. That's no longer necessary, since the new fuel system includes a credit card reader.

"They expected to finish within a month of starting but there were delays," Keller said.

The city hopes that the new, more automated process will make the David City Municipal Airport a more appealing stop for private planes. In June 2020, Chris Kroesing with the David City Airport, Recycling, and Street Department predicted that a newer fuel system would also generate greater traffic and more revenue in fuel sales and maybe even hangar rentals.

The new system is equipped to fuel smaller planes.

"This is called aviation gas, or AVGAS, at 100 low lead (LL)," Keller said. "We used to have 100LL and Jet A fuel but with the new fuel system we're just doing 100LL."

The new fuel system was installed between June and November.

"The fuel system is up and running and we have trained our guys on how to operate it and (City Clerk Tami Comte) and I know how to operate the computer side of things," Keller said on Dec. 8.

With Keller leaving the city at the end of the year, the plan shared at the Dec. 8 meeting is to have Deputy Clerk Lori Matchett trained on the fuel system, too.

"(That way) there's a secondary back up for when Tami's out of the office," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the meeting.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

