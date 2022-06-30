All about bubbles: Library sees good attendance with summer reading program

Area kids learned all about the wonders of bubbles during the Hruska Memorial Public Library’s program held June 23.

As part of the library’s summer reading program, the Omaha’s Children Museum’s Kaylee Beasley taught kids all about the properties of bubbles.

People and bubbles share some similarities, Beasley told the kids, such as using air and having skin/membrane. Something that bubbles don’t have is bones, pointed out one youngster. Beasley showed the kids what would happen if bubbles did have bones by dipping a hollow, cubed shape object into soapy mixture and blowing bubbles.

The youngsters also learned about the different shapes bubbles can take when Beasley made very small bubbles using a tennis racket and a very long bubble using a large bubble wand.

Additionally, Beasley used a special material to make bubbles – dry ice. She dropped a chunk of dry ice into water, which started a process called sublimation. In this process, the dry ice goes from a solid to a gas. She then exposed the dry ice gas to the bubble mixture, making a unique foggy bubble. Two kids from the audience got the chance to view the foggy bubbles up close and try to catch them -- instead, they saw a ball of fog collapse onto their hands upon contact.

In another demonstration, Beasley placed dry ice into a graduated cylinder filled with special potion, which resulted in a mountain of small bubbles gently erupting from the cylinder.

For the grand finale of the bubble show, Beasley asked for four audience members to come up to become a “bubble person.” Individually, each kid stepped onto a special pad and Beasley lifted a large wand-looking object over their head, creating a large bubble around the kid. The bubble popped – and may have splashed them – upon the bubble wall coming into contact with their skin.

An elementary education college student, Beasley said she’s been working with the Omaha Children’s Museum for a couple of weeks. The museum often does this kind of educational programs, which mixes fun with learning.

“We pretty much have three primary (shows), which is the bubble show, the mad scientist and a space show,” Beasley said.

“Space (show) is fun and interesting it has a little bit more facts and about space and things. The mad scientist is kind of like the bubble show but it's just learning in a funny, entertaining way.”

Hruska Memorial Public Library Director Kay Schmid said the facility saw over 100 kids in the first week of the summer reading program. The second week saw about 60, she added, with the room being packed full for the bubble show.

“It's going great. We’ve had a lot of children involved and lots of families coming in to use the library as a unit,” Schmid said.

“Next week, we'll have the library's birthday. So we'll have a magician and boy who does balloon art; takes balloons and makes animals.”

Magician Jeff Quinn will be at the library on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Ethan Boggs will demonstrate how to make balloon animals from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Both are “come and stay” programs, meaning visitors can come and stay for as long as they like.

The library will be celebrating its 26th year in its current location and 131 years in the David City community overall on Thursday. The Friends of the Library will provide birthday cookies throughout the day.

Also on the library’s calendar, a movie will be played from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on July 5. Movies will be played on July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

A storytime and craft will be held July 6 and July 13 from 11 a.m. to noon, open from pre-kindergarten through second graders. Attendees must be registered, which can be done by calling 402-367-3100.

Open to second through seventh graders, a “Make with 4-H” program will be held July 11 and July 18 from 10-11 a.m. People can sign up their child by calling the Butler County Extension Office at 402-367-7410.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

