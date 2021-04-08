All adults in Four Corners' district vaccine-eligible

That clinic was for first dose vaccines, Naiberk said.

Children are not currently vaccine-eligible but that may change in time.

"The governor last week had said … around the … fall of this year, they might be looking at doing some of the teenagers," McDougall said. "...Looking at the younger kids, probably the first part of 2022."

Naiberk said that timeline fits with what he has read and heard.

In the meantime, Naiberk said BCHCC has been hoping to vaccinate 300 people weekly, but interest has not been that high.

"We're kind of stuck at this 260 to 270 range the last couple of weeks," Naiberk said.

However, Naiberk said some residents from Omaha and Lincoln started calling at the end of March hoping to schedule vaccine appointments in Butler County. On the April 1 Zoom call, Naiberk said that had died down.

"I think there's a few of them who snuck through and a few of them canceled after they actually got a vaccine in Omaha or Lincoln," Naiberk said.

By the end of April, Naiberk said, everyone in Butler County who wants to be vaccinated should have had a chance to schedule an appointment.