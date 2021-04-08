All adults in Four Corners' district vaccine-eligible

The Butler County Health Care Center opened COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone at least 18-years-old on Monday.
"Anybody 18 years of age or older can come in and get vaccinated. They just have to set up an appointment," Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said during an April 1 COVID-19 conference call update with area officials.
Butler County is part of the Four Corners Health Department, which also covers Polk, York and Seward counties. The entire health district has opened vaccination appointments up to all adults in the area, Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall said during the April 1 Zoom call.
Four Corners reports counted 2,765 Butler County residents who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is a little over a third of the county's 8,000-or-so residents.
U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2019 would indicate that roughly 6,000 Butler County residents are vaccine-eligible.
Meanwhile, most of the county and health district's vulnerable elderly population is on the way to being fully vaccinated.
On April 1, McDougall said 91% of Four Corners' 65 and older population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% were fully vaccinated.
"Two weeks ago was the last immunization clinic that we had that we limited to only people 65 and older," Naiberk said during the April 1 Zoom call.
That clinic was for first dose vaccines, Naiberk said.
Children are not currently vaccine-eligible but that may change in time.
"The governor last week had said … around the … fall of this year, they might be looking at doing some of the teenagers," McDougall said. "...Looking at the younger kids, probably the first part of 2022."
Naiberk said that timeline fits with what he has read and heard.
In the meantime, Naiberk said BCHCC has been hoping to vaccinate 300 people weekly, but interest has not been that high.
"We're kind of stuck at this 260 to 270 range the last couple of weeks," Naiberk said.
However, Naiberk said some residents from Omaha and Lincoln started calling at the end of March hoping to schedule vaccine appointments in Butler County. On the April 1 Zoom call, Naiberk said that had died down.
"I think there's a few of them who snuck through and a few of them canceled after they actually got a vaccine in Omaha or Lincoln," Naiberk said.
By the end of April, Naiberk said, everyone in Butler County who wants to be vaccinated should have had a chance to schedule an appointment.
Naiberk said people have a few options to register for an appointment with BCHCC. They can call 402-367-1345 or register online.
After finishing appointment calls to its list of 65 and older residents, Naiberk said BCHCC set up an online portal for people to schedule vaccine appointments. Naiberk said the system has been working well.
"The criteria right now is that you're 18 years of age or older and that you live in Butler County or that you seek medical care in Butler County," Naiberk said.
People can go to bchccnet.org/schedule-your-covid-19-vaccine-1 and click on 'SCHEDULE COVID-19 VACCINE' to begin scheduling their appointment.
Otherwise, Butler County residents who filled out the COVID-19 vaccine registration form at vaccinate.ne.gov should have received an email telling them they are eligible for a vaccine appointment along with a link to register for an appointment.
"The difference being, (through vaccinate.ne.gov) all you'll be able to do is say, 'Hey, I want a vaccine.' And then we'll send an invite. On the website we've created … they can actually go in and pick which day they want to have a vaccine and what time," Naiberk said.
Naiberk and McDougall both cited ongoing difficulties with transitioning over to the statewide site. Naiberk said BCHCC will begin relying on the statewide site once it's confident in how to use the interface.
If people register both ways, Naiberk said, there should not be an issue.
"We're able to sort that all out," Naiberk said.
