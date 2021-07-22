All the fun of the fair: Carnival booth long time affair

The D.C. Lynch Shows' carnival -- and with it Ray Schneider -- returned to David City last week for the Butler County Fair after a year of absence.
D.C. Lynch Shows has been at the Butler County Fair for decades, but the carnival was canceled for the 2020 fair, along with most of other regular fair attractions, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, only some competitive 4-H and FFA events took place.
Schneider, who is a game booth owner and has been traveling with D.C. Lynch Shows for 40 years, said 2020 wasn't a great year, though 2021 has been better.
"The springtime was really good for us," Schneider said. "People were hungry to get out and be entertained. Now it's gotten back to normal and a little above and that's good -- we're happy just to get back to normal."
Indeed, dozens of family-sized groups meandered through the fairgrounds as the carnival started on the evening of July 15, many of them trying out the various carnival attractions as veteran vendors like Schneider beckoned them closer.
It was a pleasant summer evening and Schneider and his fellow workers remarked on the good weather, clear although rain had been forecast for most of the day.
More than 100 people gathered in the newly completed grandstand structure to watch local dance teams and cheer squads perform, too. Many others stopped at the concession stands and went in and out of the exhibit hall.
D.C. Lynch Shows, operated by Dennis Lynch, is mostly a family affair, including some of the vendors and game booth owners, though not all of them -- some are independent operators who travel with the carnival.
One pair of booth owners told The Banner-Press that Schneider is probably the longest-running non-family member to travel with the carnival.
"We are independent. We have a couple of games here, my wife and I do, and we've been traveling with Dennis pretty much since 1981," Schneider said. "I got out of the Army in 1981 and this is where I came."
Before that, Schneider was born into the business.
"My dad started in 1931," Schneider said. "...I've been out here all my life except for seven years with the army."
The carnival travels through Nebraska on roughly the same route, visiting most of the same towns and fairs year after year.
"We were originally here back in the eighties. I can remember my son walking from the exhibit barns when he was probably about 8-years-old and falling in a hole in the ground, mud right up to his neck," Schneider said, gesturing to the Butler County fairgrounds. "I remember it being flooded here, there was a big rain back then. We ended up pushing everything off of the midway. But I do remember being here years ago."
Schneider noted the new grandstand across the parking lot from his booth.
"This is all a nice addition," Schneider said.
Part of the old grandstand's roof was ripped off by high winds during the March 2019 storm and flooding event. The Butler County Ag Society debated what to do about it for almost two years before settling on a brand new, more structurally-sound grandstand.
Construction on the new grandstand started in April and its roof was installed just in time for the fair.
Although much of the grandstand structure is completed, there's still work ahead. For instance, the concessions stands and bathrooms once under the old grandstand are now absent.
"Nothing has been set in stone yet, we're still discussing things as a board," Butler County Ag Society Board Treasurer Mandi Topil said. "The underneath will be finished in some aspects, but we haven't finalized what that will look like yet."
Schneider said it's always exciting to see fairs and fairgrounds change and improve over time.
"It's a great fair," Schneider said. "It's really come a long way and it's nice to see people coming out."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.