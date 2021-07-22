All the fun of the fair: Carnival booth long time affair

The D.C. Lynch Shows' carnival -- and with it Ray Schneider -- returned to David City last week for the Butler County Fair after a year of absence.

D.C. Lynch Shows has been at the Butler County Fair for decades, but the carnival was canceled for the 2020 fair, along with most of other regular fair attractions, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, only some competitive 4-H and FFA events took place.

Schneider, who is a game booth owner and has been traveling with D.C. Lynch Shows for 40 years, said 2020 wasn't a great year, though 2021 has been better.

"The springtime was really good for us," Schneider said. "People were hungry to get out and be entertained. Now it's gotten back to normal and a little above and that's good -- we're happy just to get back to normal."

Indeed, dozens of family-sized groups meandered through the fairgrounds as the carnival started on the evening of July 15, many of them trying out the various carnival attractions as veteran vendors like Schneider beckoned them closer.

It was a pleasant summer evening and Schneider and his fellow workers remarked on the good weather, clear although rain had been forecast for most of the day.